Nigerian entrepreneur, Fancy Acholonu, has taken to social emdia to speak about her breakup with Nollywood star, Alexx Ekubo

In a recent post shared online, Acholoonu explained that she went public with the news of their cancelled engagement from an emotional state of mind

She revealed that although they remain exes, she and Ekubo have resolved their issues and urged her family and friends to forgive him

In the lengthy post, she also clarified part of her breakup announcement, which many people misinterpreted to be a swipe at his rumoured sexuality

One year after Fancy Acholonu took to her Instagram page to announce the end of her relationship with her then-fiance, Alexx Ekubo, she is opening up.

The abroad-based Nigerian entrepreneur once again came online to finally speak about their cancelled wedding, setting the record straight about her breakup announcement and what pushed her to go public with the news.

The former couple broke up in 2021. Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Fancy Acholonu

Source: Instagram

It came from an emotional place

In the lengthy writeup, Acholonu revealed that her decision to go public with the news of their cancelled wedding came from an emotional state of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, making it public only seemed to complicate things.

"I felt betrayed by Alexx in private but I didn't have to release a statement to the public so I want to apologize to him and everyone that was affected by my emotional reaction."

She revealed that despite carrying on and posting photos which showed her living her best life, she was devastated behind closed doors - struggling to eat, sleep and wouldn't stop crying.

Clearing the air about her breakup post

Recall in her statement, she spoke stated that she had made the best decision for herself because it was 'important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.'

The last part of her statement fueled the gay rumours that have trailed Ekubo for years.

Acholonu cleared the air about the statement, explaining that it was not a swipe at him but a message for herself.

Check out the full post below:

Social media users react

mrs_ajogun:

"Madam this too isn’t necessary"

iphy25:

"A forgotten issue...na you remind us now."

kelvin.emenike:

"3 page of unnecessarily shalaye."

misisiroko:

"Who asked for this explanation again? Girl move on for reallll…..one year after you are still speaking English."

isabeloscar:

"I stopped at “I will not reveal the reason it ended”. You should have started with that ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️…. Don’t stress me please."

umycutie:

"You still haven't said anything Aunty. You are still bringing back a silent way of awakening people's curiosity about the gay rumour. I didn't see where you cleared that aspect in clear terms. Unless na me no sabi read."

akushairquaters:

"We have moved on.why bring us back? Mtcheww."

Zion kisses Jada P growing baby bump as she confirms 2nd pregnancy with Wizkid

Nigerian music Superstar, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is about to become a father again after one of his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Jada shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram and expressed how excited she is about the new baby she is expecting with the singer.

She shared photos of her heavy baby bump and talked about the next chapter of her life and the prospect of having two beautiful children.

Source: Legit.ng