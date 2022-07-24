A pretty lady with a slender figure struggled to walk in high heels while walking on a rough road

A pretty lady with a slender figure struggled to walk in thin high heels while walking on an untarred rough road in a video making the round on social media.

The short clip shows the lady sporting a fitting black dress below her knees. She paired her look with a mini bag matching her outfit.

While walking on the uneven road, the lady visibly struggled to maintain her balance in the heels as she nearly fell.

Photos of lady struggling to walk in heels. Source: securenation

Source: UGC

At a point in the widely circulated clip, she looked behind her to see whether someone had spotted the embarrassing moment.

Unfortunately for her, two ladies walking the same path saw her.

Members of the cyber community have shared tons of comments after the trending video surfaced on social media.

Peeps react to video

Legit.ng highlighted some of the comments below:

Jobae_233 commented:

''Results of a bad road causes accident .''

Jobae_233 said:

''But she has done well lol .''

Meyer_lasky commented:

''This dance move be serious.''

Asiedu5420 said:

''Obi hy3 no anaaa.''

Yaababycilla commented:

''Eeii. This my gender adey fear am saf. Herrrh.''

Iam_toyo08 said:

''You are just disgracing yourself no go wear flats.''

Source: YEN.com.gh