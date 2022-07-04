Sensational actress and socialite, Shugatiti, has caused a frenzy with her recent steamy visuals in which she shows off her beauty, curves, and sense of style

The actress posed for the camera for multiple shots in several stunning , bold , and colourful outfits, revealing skin in some of the shots and videos

, , Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer who saw her visuals moved in droves to compliment her spotless beauty and fashion

Actress and socialite Shugatiti, born Serwaa Frimpong, has turned heads with her recent delightful visuals flaunting her sense of style, beauty, and curves in several bold outfits.

The sensational actress confidently flexed her adorable shapely figure in videos and photos that have caused a frenzy on her socials.

In some of the shots, Shugatiti showed maximum skin and her flawless face that had perfectly been enhanced with makeup.

Photos of Shugatiti. Credit: shugatiti

Source: UGC

Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer who saw her visuals moved in droves to express admiration for her spotless beauty and sense of style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Watch more videos here and read the social media reactions.

Kcreietin said:

''Bestie, fine too much .''

Gyemphi commented:

''Give them girlll❤️❤️❤️.''

Cons.tance said:

''Omo you are pretty!.''

Tinafrique_creations commented:

''I love that hair.''

Babekari_xoxo said:

''Best in beauty .''

Oseifamzi commented:

''How is he doing? I mean Gambo superstar.''

Teenns_arena said:

''Hi beautiful .''

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson steps out for movie premiere in glowing pink look

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, looked incredibly stunning during the premiere of her newly released movie, 'Borga'.

The movie premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on June 24, 2022, and it saw many celebrity friends of Lydia Forson, as well as movie lovers, throng the cinema to show their support for her.

Present at the movie screening was Ghanaian lawyer and activist, Sandra Ankobiah and many other Ghanaian celebrities, as well as the cast of the 'Borga' movie.

"Let Burna Boy not see this": Nigerians react to photo of bizarre snake boots

Burna Boy has certainly created a name for himself not just in music but also for his eccentric and daring sense of style.

Just recently, a photo of a pair of boots was shared on Twitter by @GucciStarboi, leaving many people amused online.

The boots were not just any regular one, but the toe caps were designed in the form of a cobra going up several inches high.

Source: YEN.com.gh