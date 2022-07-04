Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, slayed her look for the premiere of her movie, 'Borga' at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on June 24, 2022

She wore an all-pink outfit looking like a boss lady with her sleeveless corset top, blazer and fitted skirt, neatly styled Bantu knots and makeup

Many celebrity friends of Lydia Forson, as well as the cast and many movie lovers, thronged the cinema to screen the movie

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, looked incredibly stunning during the premiere of her newly released movie, 'Borga'.

The movie premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on June 24, 2022, and it saw many celebrity friends of Lydia Forson, as well as movie lovers, throng the cinema to show their support for her.

Lydia Forson. Photo Source: Lydia Forson

Source: Twitter

Present at the movie screening was Ghanaian lawyer and activist, Sandra Ankobiah and many other Ghanaian celebrities, as well as the cast of the 'Borga' movie.

For the movie premiere, she was dressed in an outfit from Sakicole. It was an all-pink outfit. She wore a fitting skirt that was styled such that a part of the skirt length was longer than the other. She wore a corset top with a blazer covering up her shoulders.

Her hair was neatly done by @afro_ele_, and it was styled in Bantu knots with her edges perfectly laid.

Her flawless makeup was put together by @official_allure_by_ben.

Source: YEN.com.gh