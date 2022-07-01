A video of a little girl attempting to pick up a coin while rocking super long nails has been circulating online

The footage shows the child’s mom out her to the test to see if she will be able to handle the dramatic manicure

The child battles to accomplish the task using her shoe to help her, and amused netizens were left in stitches

Little girls love imitating their mothers and even dressing up like them. One fun mom allowed her little daughter to get long nails and put her on a hilarious test to see if she could handle them.

A video of the funny moment was shared by Twitter user @foreverimbetter and shows the mom complimenting the child’s “super long” nails before she tests her by throwing a coin on the floor for her to pick up.

Netizens couldn't help but laugh at a baby girl's struggle to pick up a coin with long nails. Image: @foreverimbetter/Twitter

Source: UGC

The child is seen struggling immensely to get a grip of the coin as her nails are in the way. She battles for quite a while before she pushes the coin towards her shoe and tries to slide it up so she can grip it with her fingers.

The tweet was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“She let the baby try long nails and this has me hollering.”

The amusing video has over 930K views and social media users were left with bellyaches from laughter at the poor child’s struggle, with many ladies sharing that they could relate to it.

@SheaButtaBaddie reacted:

“Train up a child lol.”

@cailymetallo wrote:

“One time they were holding a flight for me because I was late and I dropped my ID on the ground and everyone watched me do this for a solid three minutes, lol.”

@boyslovecartel commented:

“She needs to put her finger on her lip gloss and just have the coin stick to her finger.”

@Noworl8ter said:

“Most embarrassing thing was when I would be at gas stations and couldn’t get my card out…asking people to help me. I started packing tweezers and voila! Problem solved.”

@aczu4 replied:

"With great power comes great responsibility....”

Internet users appalled over video of lady eating with extra-long artificial nails

In another story, Legit.ng reported on a video of a lady who is currently making the rounds on social media and has received mixed reactions online.

The viral video sees her eating with some ridiculously long nails.

Perhaps in a bid to prove she could eat with the green/blue/red talons, which appear over seven inches long, she is seen starting off the video by eating a banana. She then proceeds to eat a plate of creamy pasta using a fork which she later abandons for her long nails.

Source: Briefly.co.za