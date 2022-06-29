American rapper Kendrick Lamar spotted a crown of thorns that was handcrafted by jewellery designers Tifanny & Company

The headpiece comprises titanium and over 8000 cobblestone pave diamonds that took designers over ten months to put together

Lamar put on the designer piece during the Glastonbury Festival that was held on 26 June, where he finished his performance by championing women's rights

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has been trending online for his latest antic, where he put on a crown of thorns reminiscent of the biblical Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's Jesus-like 137 carat diamonds 'Crown of Thorns' took Tiffany & Company 1,300 hours to make. Photo: Tiffany & Company.

Source: UGC

It took 10 months to make

Lamar garnered much attention during his set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival that was held on 26 June.

The crown was crafted by Tiffany & Co. jewellers and is made with titanium and over 8,000 cobblestone pavé diamonds resulting from 1,300 hours of skilled craftsmanship.

The company's Instagram page in a statement wrote:

"Handcrafted by four artisans over the span of 10 months, and a total of 1,300 hours setting the thousands of diamonds, fabricated from 16 individual pieces that were assembled to form the final design."

See the post below:

Jesus-inspired crown

According to a press release, HIGHSNOBIETY reported that the rapper's crown of thorns is said to serve as a metaphor for artistic prowess, humility, and perseverance.

It went on to say that the artwork conveys a show of respect to the musicians before Lamar's influential music career.

The rapper wore a white blood-stained attire and the crown in a bid to put the spotlight on women’s rights.

At the tail end of his performance he said:

"They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women's rights."

