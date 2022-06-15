A debate on whether the anklet is just an accessory or has a deeper meaning raged on social media

The discussion, started by NTV host Dr King'ori, attracted many reactions, with numerous women noting it is just a fashion piece

However, many men said that they believe women wearing anklets have other hidden agendas

Kenyan TV personality, Dr King’ori has elicited an exciting debate on social media.

An interesting debate on what Kenyans think of women with anklets raged online. Photo: Alexander Tarmago.

Source: UGC

Debate on Kenyan women with anklets

On Tuesday, June 14, the NTV show host shared the foot of a woman wearing an anklet and sought to establish the perceptions Kenyans have about them.

"Wadau, naskia haka kakitu pia kako na maneno (I hear this thing has wonders)," he wrote, prompting an outpouring of feedback.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many ladies noted that the anklet has no significance to one's character, as it is only a beauty item.

Kenyans share their thoughts

However, others shared some of the traditional and urban myths and the meaning of wearing an anklet.

Below are some of the comments from Kenyans:

Karen Magari:

“It means a woman has been booked already. She belongs to someone. So I wear it when am with my man and remove it immediately he leaves.”

Nyar Ombuya:

“Ladies who wear anklets eat the boy child. Careful son, careful.”

Lawie Lawrence:

“It's like a rainbow sign, run my friend run.”

Aquila Kei:

“I heard they are worse than Pishori Babes.”

Bells Maxy:

“Some of us wear them just for beauty.”

Zeddy Comedian:

“It is just an accessory.”

Karole Bett:

“I heard those of us who wear anklets love something, I am unsure what exactly it is.”

Kelvin Nyaga Wanja:

“That is an indicator of woman with loose morals.”

Kayleigh Emma:

“Mine is for beauty, stop with your beliefs.”

Amos Kimutai Korir:

“It means a woman is already booked according to my Pokot culture.”

Jim Young:

“These women are responsible for stealing men from fellow ladies. One of them stole me from my wife.”

Kenyans share interesting thoughts on waist beds

In other news, Kenyan women shared why they wear waist beads.

While to some it was a beauty item, others noted it makes them more appealing to men.

"My man loves it when he see it on my waist and when we are making love. You can't imagine how he enjoys holding them," said one lady.

"They use them as charms. Be careful with such ladies," cautioned another.

Source: TUKO.co.ke