A funky pair of shoes surfaced online and it has divided netizens with its questionable keyboard vibes

Twitter user @LekauSehoana shared pictures of the shoes, making a joke about the designer’s choices in straps

Netizens had mixed emotions with some loving the idea and others wondering why someone would do this

Fashion nowadays is wild! If you thought computer parts were just for computers, you were wrong. Apparently, they can be used for sandal straps too. Don’t bash it until you try it, LOL!

Twitter user @LekauSehoana, the founder of Drip Footwear, dropped pics of shoes with keyboards on them. Image: Twitter / @LekauSehoana

Source: UGC

We are fortunate to live in a world where the freedom of creative expression is often welcomed with open arms.

However, it has also led to some pretty questionable trends, let’s hope these bad boys do not take off.

Twitter user @LekauSehoana, the founder of Drip Footwear, shared snaps of some out-there sandals where the designer used PC keyboards as the strap and trimming. It is a lot to process…

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Good Morning the Land of Cntr+Alt+Del. Walk and Work lol... ”

Netizens share their thoughts on these undeniably creative shoes

As always, there were those who were lining up to place their order and those who questioned the sanity of the designer.

Some wondered if they needed to lock their keyboards up just in case the trend took off and people wanted replacement parts. People are too much!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mtokos_ said:

“Was this serious Vele I thought it was a joke.”

@BorderTino30 loves the idea:

“I thinks Graphic designers and web developers will need this I do.”

@real_sibah is here for it:

“Oh wow this is unique ”

@Hugh_Moodien said:

@Siya_Ndlovu01 has jokes:

Lady makes mini skirt out of face masks

In a separate article, a lady sparked reactions after a video surfaced in which she was seen in a skirt made of nose masks.

In the video, the lady first cleaned the masks using a washing machine before sewing or glueing them up together to make a skirt.

Many netizens were amazed by the fashion while others found it to be hilarious.

Source: TUKO.co.ke