Popular businesswoman and wife of business mogul, Razaq Okoya, Shade Okoya has clocked 45 and she celebrated with beautiful photos

As expected, Shade delivered crisp, elegant and stunning photos of not just herself but also of her family members

The billionaire wife rocked four outfits and she went from a vintage woman to a real-life princess

Another thing billionaire wife, Shade Okoya, is known for asides from being married to her husband, Razaq Okoya, is her impeccable sense of style and exquisite taste.

The mum of four on different occasions has turned heads on and off social media with her choice of outfits, makeup and accessories to various events.

Shade Okoya marks her birthday with stunning photos.

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman is celebrating her 45th birthday today, April 25, and as expected, she did not miss with the beautiful photos as well as the stunning outfits she wore.

Legit.ng brings you different faces and styles of Shade Okoya as she went all-out for a dazzling and royal-like birthday photoshoot.

1. Vintage and royal

Shade Okoya channelled the royalty in her with this beautiful gold and black embroidered dress.

The outfit oozes class and simplicity and without doing too much, the designer understood the assignment.

The designer finished off with lacey details on the upper body as well as the hands.

2. Regal Princess

At 45, Shade Okoya looks so young with an amazing body that elegantly showed off this beautiful outfit.

It's also lovely that even though the fabric is modern, the whole look still gives off a retro vibe.

The hairstyle is just ideal to pull off the ensemble.

3. Soft Rose

Just like her demeanour, this photo goes easy on the eyes because the outfit, background, and the muse are in sync.

A simple gown is beautiful with the right accessories and Shade Okoya did justice in that department.

We didn't expect less from the style queen herself.

4. Rockstar vibes

Age is nothing but a number and anything Shade Okoya wants to rock, she gets to wear it.

With this look, the mum of four gave an unconventional take with her choice of footwear.

Instead of going for the usual choice of shoes, she decided to switch up the lacey floral outfit with a pair of boots.

Shade Okoya celebrates 45th birthday with family

Shade Okoya knows how to set the internet abuzz for the right reasons and she just did that with her birthday celebration.

The business mogul clocked the age of 45 on Monday, April 25, and in the mood of celebrating the new age, Shade went all-out for a dazzling and royal-like birthday photoshoot.

The celebrant was joined by her doting husband, Razaq, and their grown-up children.

