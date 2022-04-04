Nollywood’s Femi Adebayo had the premiere for his movie, King of Thieves, on Sunday, April 3, and it was indeed a carnival-like event

The event as expected, was a star-studded affair and Mercy Aigbe attended with her husband, Adekaz

While the actress dressed up in a rich red gown like a Benin queen, her husband rocked a rich Yoruba attire

Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz were among the long list of celebrities who attended the premiere of Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves.

Nigerian actors and actresses tried to outdo one another with their choices of outfits and arrival.

Mercy Aigbe and hubby dress up for movie premiere Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe dressed up in a red gown complete with red beads like the Benin woman that she is, while Adekaz wore the traditional agbada with a cap and beads to match as well.

"A Yoruba King and his Benin Queen ❤️We are outside for the premiere of the King of Thieves by @femiadebayosalami."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

"I.T.O.H.A.N Benin sprinkled with a little bit of yoruba Queen Sexy and Epic Out for the premiere of the movie King of Thieves by @femiadebayosalami "

"O.M.O.N.O.M.O.S.E ❤️"

Sweet reactions

iamderazzi:

"Beautiful couple "

a10_collections:

You two look great on this outfit❤️

pastriesparties:

"Simple, classy and beautiful❤️"

omo_brish:

"Absofreakinglutely beautiful "

moyolawalofficial:

"Capricorns we don’t ever age my ageless slayer ❤️❤️"

ilesanmi567:

"Why you con resemble small girl like this omo l love your outfit oooo you're too much momma omo edo l love your baby face oooo you're so cute❤️"

pearlmoda:

"Are you searching for the definition of BEAUTY ??? This woman here is beauty ❤️❤️❤️"

iya_igbomina:

"Edo queen no contest is needed."

annagrace659:

"I love the way you smile.... You're always happy, you deserve it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Iyabo Ojo recreates Queen Amina of 16th century for Femi Adebayo’s premiere

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is not strange to the concept of costume parties and this explains why she almost stole the show at Femi Adebayo’s premiere for his King of Thieves movie.

The theme of the night was tagged ‘Epic & Dangerous’ and the 44-year-old movie star went above and beyond to deliver a masterpiece look.

Iyabo teamed up with her friend and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, to bring the legendary Queen Amina of the 19th century back to life.

Source: Legit.ng