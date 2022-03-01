Popular Nigerian designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, clocked the big 40 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The mother of three has over the years, proven to know her onions when it comes to the business of fashion and style

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some stylish photos the fashion mogul has shared in honour of her birthday

Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah Empire, clocked 40 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and she is celebrating in style.

Anyone who is an avid follower of the fashion designer/stylish can tell just how excited she has been in the past couple of days.

The designer marked her birthday in style. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Lawani has been posting photos ahead of her birthday and on the d-day, she came through with even more drip.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six photos in honour of her new age.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check them out below:

1. The chandelier dress

She posted several photos of this electric masterpiece and it is indeed jaw-dropping.

Lawani posed in an all-black velvet dress with the flounce designed in the form of a chandelier.

She wrote:

"It wasn’t easy, we had to build the cage from scratch, spray it, wire it bought lights and holders, had to cut it again so I can fit in. There’s nothing impossible just dream it and push towards it."

2. The white latex look

She rocked an all-white ensemble, donning a halterneck corset top with detachable sleeves.

The birthday girl paired the look with some dramatic pants mirroring the same designs on her sleeves.

About this look, she wrote:

"I sketched this look on a live video from my heart while my fans were watching and promised to create it, here’s the result."

3. Goddess in black

Toyin Lawani's look in this photo is giving classy and edgy vibes.

The fashion designer rocked this paint-stained structured maxi blazer dress designed with a thigh-high opening in the front.

She wore her hair in a French braid, dropping two locs on both side of her face.

4. Maleficent, but African

The designer opted for a nature shoot, donning a leather dress with frills.

She rocked the outfit which had feather embellishments around the shoulders and sported a Mohawk hairstyle.

She wore a chunky neckpiece for the shoot.

5. Oriental glam

In this photo, she rocked a medieval-inspired white ball dress with an oriental print, serving Geisha vibes with her chopstick hair accessory.

With a scanty fringe hairdo, she sported chunky dropping earrings.

This was one of her looks in anticipation of her birthday.

6. Slaying with snails

In the photos shared, the mother of three is seen posing in a knee-length skater dress embellished with snail shells.

For her head, she rocks a fascinator also designed with snail shells.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"What I do is art and I am art itself , where you see ruin, I see greatness and I create perfection with it. Which is why they call me the king of fashion."

The fashion designer has made it clear she won't be throwing a birthday bash but she certainly isn't going easy with the birthday shoots!

BBNaija star Diane dazzles like African royalty in breathtaking birthday look

February 28 holds a special place in the heart of Diane Russet and all her fans as the reality star turns a year older.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 reality star took to her Instagram page to celebrate in style.

Just like her colleagues, Diane made sure to serve fans with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

In the numerous photos shared, the actress/influencer donned a gorgeous dark gold look, giving off serious African royalty vibes.

Source: Legit.ng