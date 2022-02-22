Actress Toyin Abraham recently shared a new photo with fans on social media and the details has fans and colleagues gushig over her

The mum of one went with a monochrome Ankara print, but the highlight is the perfect infusion of lace material into the mix

The designer cleverly made a statement with the wide sleeves, neck area and the lower part of the outfit

Popular award-winning actress, Toyin Abraham, stepped out in style in a gorgeous monochrome Ankara piece.

The mum of one proudly showed off her outfit in a beautiful photo and her colleagues as well as fans gushed over her.

Toyin Abraham looks great in Ankara and lace mix Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Ankara with a little bit of lace

Mixing Ankara and lace prints is quite a tricky thing to do, but the individual who designed Toyin's piece brought their creativity to life.

A major part of the outfit is Ankara, but the statement sleeves were made from black lace materials which have a close resemblance with the print.

The actress' wide neck area was also designed with lace material as well as a small portion in her midsection.

Another highlight of the outfit is the lower part of the skirt which had moderate ruffles with the upper part leading to the thigh area tightly and beautifully plastered with the lace material.

See the photo below:

Sweet reactions

mo_bimpe:

"My woman."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"You’re beautiful ❤️❤️"

kunleafod:

"See my Toyin ... mummy ire ... love you joor."

adisa__comedian:

"You're doing well mother❤️❤️"

wardrobeglamz:

"You're beautiful in and out,and it's good that you know it."

Source: Legit.ng