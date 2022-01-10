Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with mixed reactions over a dress made of real goatskin which a bride rocked for her wedding.

Anyone who is familiar with wedding trends from the northern part of Nigeria knows #Starz21 which was the official hashtag for the wedding of Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed's daughter, Fatima Zara Bala Mohammed.

The dress cost over N1m. Photo credit: @xtrabrideslagos



Zara who got married to the love of her life, Mallah Sheriff, rocked fifteen different stunning outfits for the ceremony that ran for days - as is the norm with Northern weddings.

The dresses which were all designed by celebrity designer, Xtrabrides Lagos, saw Zara leaving guests in awe with each appearance she made.

However, one of the dresses seems to still cause waves on social media weeks after, sparking mixed reactions over the cost and the material used.

Speaking with a staff member from Xtrabrides, Legit.ng confirmed that the dress was made from raw goatskin leather - which is very expensive. According to the lady, the dress cost over N1 million

She said:

"It cost most than N1 million because that is raw leather from goatskin and it went through a lot of processes before the dress got done. The fabric, alone, is not even cheap. She wore raw goatskin against other people who just wear leather imitations."

The staff also explained that Zara was very particular about the material because the use of goatskin for her dress holds cultural significance hence the reason for rocking the unique piece.

Reactions

commy_queenboss:

"Which kind yeye style be this? Even leafs better pass the nonsense way dem take patch the dress."

blazerdagr8:

"How much be 20 goats."

vicky_chyy:

"How many goats were used in this style ,,and also what type of leather they used"

justdiva_clothings:

"Waiting for those client that wants to make this exact style for 25k including fabric I’ll wipe wire on your neck "

mz_bassil:

"Wear goat skin when I no be goat na mumu go buy this one"

liyacouture:

"Person go come carry this style come now, come Dey price am 7k. the worst part be say them go say nah to just add brown material join nah them go even call am simply style on top ."

lajoyhairs:

"Nice one. As long as she loves and can afford it. I'm all about quality , a cloth that flatters me, the amount doesn't matter. I'm all about looking good not to impress or oppress."

miramandcakes_n_event:

"How much is the goat?"

Muslim bride rocks stylish dress

There are many ways to dress fashionably while maintaining a great amount of decency and this is exactly what a Nigerian bride recently did for her big day.

The Muslim community is big on modest dressing among women of the Islamic faith thus most Muslim brides often go for wedding dresses that cover the entire body.

While some may prefer to go for the safe and conventional looks, there are some who get creative with their style. One of such is Zainab whose wedding dress is nothing short of elegant.

