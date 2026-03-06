Actress and former BBNaija star Bambam has sparked online buzz after appearing to drop husband’s surname

The change was noticed in the cast credit of a recent movie she featured in

The development comes amid recent social media observations on the couple’s marriage

Former Big Brother Naija star and actress Bambam has sparked fresh conversations online after appearing to drop her husband Teddy A’s surname and revert to her birth name.

The development came to light after a screenshot from a recent movie featuring the reality TV star surfaced online.

The image, which displayed the names of the movie’s cast, showed the actress credited as Oluwabamike Olawunmi.

This caught the attention of fans because Bambam, whose full name is Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, has often used her married name publicly since tying the knot with fellow Big Brother Naija star Teddy A.

Her decision to appear under her birth name in the new movie has since triggered speculation among social media users.

The discussion comes amid recent rumours surrounding the couple’s relationship

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that things became even more intriguing when Teddy A shared a series of photos celebrating the important women in his life. In the post, he highlighted his two daughters and his mother.

However, BamBam’s absence from the tribute quickly caught the attention of social media users who wondered whether the move carried deeper meaning.

Rather than addressing the situation directly, BamBam appeared to take a different route.

On her own social media page, the actress focused entirely on celebrating her children and the love surrounding her family.

She shared several birthday messages sent by friends and acquaintances, showcasing the support system around her during what many observers believe could be a delicate period.

Bambam and Teddy A trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_.ekene said:

"Sigh.. to be honest, it's really not about saying I'd marry once and right.. it's about 2 grown adults coming together as one, puting in the work to make it work... Wish them both well."

thosa.kraft

"Ah! You people are monitoring agent o, Jesus 😩💔 God forbid."

sunshin.e____ said:

"Must be hard being a celebrity. You people are quick o."

thrivin_tola said:

"You guys should REST !!! Leave them alone naaa!!!! Monitoring spirits 😂😂."

leemarh_clothing_ said:

"How do people notice these things ehnn 🤔🤔."

orahsolz said:

"They will cheat and make you look like the guilty one."

worship_with_kosii said:

"So this is true …. What’s happening to marriages nowadays? 💔."

Bambam cries for help over woman's plight

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bambam had shared an incident involving a woman near a location where she was filming a movie.

In the trending video, the mother of two appeared visibly worried as she called for help, expressing fear that it might be too late.

According to Bambam, the woman was in visible distress and allegedly claimed that her husband had asked her to take her life.

