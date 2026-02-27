An old video of VeryDarkMan expressing his willingness to campaign for Seyi Tinubu if he decides to contest has resurfaced online

The social media critic in old footage described the president's son as a bridge to achieving something he believed would make Nigeria work

The old video re-emerged on Friday, February 27, 2026, after VeryDarkMan called out Seyi amid his feud with Mitchy King

The ongoing feud between Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and influencer Mitchy King has escalated on social media. This comes as Nigerians dug up an old video where the social media critic expressed his willingness to campaign for Seyi Tinubu if he decided to contest the governorship race in Lagos.

VeryDarkMan, in the old video from January 2025, stated that while he typically distances himself from the political sphere, he would defy this stance for Seyi.

“If Seyi Tinubu decides to run for governorship, I’ll campaign for him. Though I don’t involve myself in politics, I’ll do it because of him,” VDM said in a video shared via his Instagram page.

“Based on my calculation, Seyi Tinubu is a bridge to achieving something I believe will make Nigeria work,” he added.

“I’ve been studying Seyi Tinubu’s pattern; he seems to have his father’s political mentality,” VDM said.

However, the social commentator noted that the president’s son might face challenges in his ‘unconfirmed’ interest in becoming governor, due to older politicians who may feel threatened.

Recall that King Mitchy and VDM had engaged in an online feud after she dragged him over renovating schools, with the online critic claiming that the president's son had been funding the influencer since 2023.

King Mitchy also reacted to VeryDarkMan's accusation of inappropriate behaviour with Seyi, alleging that she was 'licking lollipop'.

The old video of VeryDarkMan speaking about campaigning for Seyi Tinubu is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's old video

Seyi Tinubu breaks silence

Legit.ng previously reported that on the evening of Thursday, February 26, 2026, the president's son, Seyi Tinubu, reshared a clip from Turbulence, a song by Afrobeats star Wizkid and Asake.

The track is focused on enjoying life, success, and ignoring negativity, featuring themes of self-care and staying focused on the 'personal grind.

His post stirred reactions as it came amid the feud between VeryDarkMan and King Mitchy.

