Former BBNaija star Angel Smith trended on social media after reports of her alleged wedding with her girlfriend in the US surfaced online

A viral video showing the reality star flaunting what appeared to be a wedding ring fuelled the speculations online

The rumours have sparked conversation among Nigerians, bringing up Angel's former relationship with her fellow male reality star Soma

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith has reportedly tied the knot with her girlfriend, identified as Tunmie, in the United States.

The rumours about Angel's new relationship erupted on social media after a video emerged showing her and her girlfriend flaunting what appeared to be wedding rings and a marriage certificate.

BBNaija star Angel Smith and girlfriend flaunt ring amid rumours about their wedding. Credit: theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Angel and her partner, who looked relaxed and happy, were seen admiring the ring together. The moment quickly caught attention among Nigerians, as many concluded that the ring was a wedding ring.

Recall that Angel was previously linked to fellow BBNaija housemate Soma, and reports had once suggested they had gone their separate ways.

She later addressed the situation, clearing the air about their relationship status. Her recent closeness with a female partner has since sparked speculations about her sexuality.

Despite the growing reports and reactions, the reality star has yet to confirm or deny the marriage.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2024, Angel allegedly announced her engagement and showed off her ring in a video sighted online.

Angel was with llebaye Odinaya, winner of the All Stars edition of Big Brother Naija. While showing the ring off, she said that it was not demure but it was a rock.

Nigerians blame Soma as Angel Smith reportedly ties the knot with girlfriend in US. Credit: theangeljbsmith/soma

Source: Instagram

The video of Angel Smith and her partner trending on social media is below:

Angela Okorie, others react to Angel Smith's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nigerians, including actress Angela Okorie, shared diverse views about the alleged marriage. Read the comments below:

realangelaokorie wrote:

"Nzuzu 101 😏."

taniamicheals commented:

"I love Angel but this is a No...Is her mum really watching her do all these without caution???Hmmmmmm."

effedeborah commented:

"Omoh even as men no good, I’ll still choose them I can’t imagine myself ✂️ for the rest of my life."

queen__teeh reacted:

"God forbid I leave tibitibi follow my fellow woman."

MTonai62045 commented:

"I see someone saying Soma is the reason Angel got married to a woman ke, person wey be anywhere belle face and no home training."

Chocolatechomzy commented:

"Shame suppose catch am because wetin he do Angel no good. Angel had already fallen in love with him when he started abusing her allegedly & his ex resurfaced from nowhere. Wetin make Angel run leave social media at a point A lot happened & obviously wasn't Angel's fault."

Omotese7 said:

Soma get blue passport?? Abi you think say Na other clean L women the bae no get to hokup with for Naija here???

What Soma said about relationship with Angel

Legit.ng also reported that the reality star Soma made it to the front line of blogs after his appearance on TV.

He was a guest on Channels TV, where he was asked how far he was going with his girlfriend, Angel.

The upcoming musician ignited reactions with how he replied to the question and tried to divert the topic.

Source: Legit.ng