Toke Makinwa may have moved on months ago, but it hasn’t stopped the trolls from attacking her

The online personality shared a question she was asked about breastfeeding via her official Snapchat page

Toke's response to the critic triggered more reactions from fans and naysayers, who shared their hot takes

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa posted a question she received from an online user.

Toke, who arrived in Nigeria shortly after giving birth to her first child, has been receiving lots of visits from family and friends, as well as online attention.

In a new development, Toke shared a question she was asked by an online user. The person had asked her why she wasn’t breastfeeding.

Makinwa replied by saying that she stopped producing milk after three weeks. Their exchange has since gone viral and caught the attention of many online.

Some have even opined that Toke used a surrogate, hence her reason for not breastfeeding.



See the post here:

How fans reacted to Toke's exchange with critic



Read some reactions as compiled below:

@tstrange1p1 said:

"How can she breastfeed when she no get belle , how the water won take come."

@adaigwe__ said:

"But how did they know she isn’t breastfeeding to start with? 😂😂Do they live with her?. Im actually genuinely curious 😂."

@betty_roxx said:

"They want to know everything about you so they'll know how to attack you when it's time😢."

@everything_fashionable22 said:

"Why is she even responding. And how did they know that, she’s not breastfeeding?"

@haddieberry said:

"Breastfeeding police had me wheezing at 7 am."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"It will cost nothing for people to mind their business."

@akpabioh said:

"If I don't bring my life to social media ,nobody will question me."

@softalvin said:

"😂😂😂😂 All of una dey mentttt I swear, na you post baby, na you still dey complain say dem ask you question."

@cruise0_clock said:

"Wait, how did they know? Una dey get informat for person house?"

@rhodaofficial_ said:

"U dont even OWE anybody that explanation!!!!"

@vidstream044 said:

"Surrogate nai she use. Shes just claiming mom thats shes not."

@carlyb643 said:

"Some people are so ignorant it’s sad. Do they know not all women breastfeed?? Others have issues. Which kind ignorance be this. Go school you say No."

@nestorm.79 said:

"I'm just a millionaire with a kind heart. Maybe you're the one who needs it today."

@exotic_cars_rides said:

"Person wey no born pikin dey shout breast milk 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Werey no fit give birth ooo."

@mmesoma_xoxo said:

"People mind your business when it comes to celebrities."





