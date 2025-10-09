Ozonna Soludo, the son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, made headlines on blogs recently

The upcoming singer was spotted by a lake as he showed off his body in a daring black two-piece swimsuit

Ozonna’s fashion choices have sparked a flurry of reactions, with fans and critics sharing their hot takes across social media

Ozonna Soludo has sparked widespread buzz across social media after a photo of him in a revealing swimsuit surfaced online.

In the trending picture, Ozonna is seen standing by a calm lake under a clear-blue sky, wearing a black two-piece swimsuit.

Ozonna Soludo turns heads in bold swimsuit during surprise swim outing. Credit: @ozonna

The image, which shows him confidently posing near the water, has sparked mixed reactions online.

In a previous report, Ozonna caused a stir on social media after jumping on the popular 'What's in your bag?' challenge.

Soludo's son, who previously made waves on social media after sharing a short video on his TikTok account showing him dancing to Ayra Starr's new song, Hot Body, emptied his Balenciaga City bag while displaying the contents.

Some of the contents from Ozonna's bag included an umbrella, house keys, lip balm, perfumes, a card holder, among others. He also shared how important these items were in his everyday life.

Details about 'What's in your bag?' challenge

The 'What's in your bag?' challenge involves people sharing the contents of their bags.

It includes emptying a bag to reveal its content, showing personal preferences, practical items, or sentimental objects.

The video of Anambra State Governor's son Ozonna jumping on the 'What's in Your Bag' challenge went viral and remained a trending topic for days on the internet.

Ozonna Soludo steps out in striking swimsuit, fans react. Credit: @ozonna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo's son, Ozonna, recalled taking up odd jobs abroad.

The London-based alternative singer shared his truth and how he took up menial jobs to fund his music career despite the affluent status of his father, who is also a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Netizens react to Ozonna’s swimsuit photo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nollychukwu1 said:

"What’s going on here??😂😂😂😂😂😂."

fav101 said:

"How did he allow this boy get to this level God abeg oh🙏🙏🙏."

ogochukwujenniferikeh said:

"Women leader ndi Anambra 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

mz_preye_the_1st said:

"This boy na him life punishment....his daily dose of heart attack 😂😂😂😂."

rozay_papa said:

"@raphaeljoy_quotes Heiiii!! Ije uwa nwe ka odi my brother 😢😢."

adaeze1______ said:

"Chai. See my governor son😢."

sylvia_adun:

"May we not give birth to an embarrassment as a child."

iamtrapqueen100 said:

"Ndi Anambra, nke a bu nke unu ohhh."

shaprapra123 said:

"Oh, I only feel for d poor mum 😭."

queen_nekkyp said:

"Lol I like as God share problem give everyone."

realokeyson1 said:

"Oginikwa 😂😂😂."

iambelemz said:

"Ehe! ifenwa ifekwa 😂😂 lekwa Ike ya ooo 😂."

bagsbyalice_fashionhub said:

"Chaai I just feel for the parents 😢."

fortuneizugbarah said:

"😆😆😆😆😆😆 I like as Abia state people get good character.."

glowinginfluence said:

"The song got me biko😂😂."

Ozonna disagrees with his father

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Governor Charles Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition was a viral topic in Nigeria.

The Anambra state governor wrote a long article highlighting why he thinks Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election.

Ozonna Soludo seemed to distance himself from his father’s verbal attack on Obi, insisting that Obi was the best presidential candidate in 2023.

