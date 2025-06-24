A heated argument recently took place between former housemates, Chinwe and her one-time lover, Zion

The two were romantically involved on the reality show, and rumours had circulated that Chinwe was even pregnant with Zion's child

Their tumultuous relationship on the show became the subject of much speculation, adding to the drama surrounding their falling out

The Big Brother Naija reality show took an unexpected turn with the drama between two former lovers.

The reunion began after the organisers announced that a new season of the show would be starting soon.

In a video making the rounds, Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa were seen having a heated argument over their failed relationship.

In the clip, Chinwe claimed that Zion took money from her and ghosted her after three days. However, he continued to demand money from her, which she kept giving him.

Chinwe also mentioned that Zion never took her out for dinner, but hse ahs been doing that for him.

She further added that she had been receiving the bare minimum from Zion in their relationship.

Zion and Chinwe argue on reunion show

In the recording, an argument ensued after Ebuka, the show’s host, asked Zion about the reality of his relationship with Chinwe.

Zion admitted that he was done with the relationship, but never communicated this to his lover, Chinwe.

BBNaijs's Chinwe fired back, questioning why Zion continued asking her for money when he was supposedly done with their relationship.

It’s worth recalling that both Zion and Chinwe were romantically involved during the show, and there were fears that Chinwe might have been pregnant for him.

At one point, Chinwe even threatened to leave the show due to Zion’s behaviour towards her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Chinwe's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the argument between Zion and Chinwe as seen below:

@glorynickofficial said:

"Chinwe no even leave small shame for Zion."

@official_esteljohnson commented:

"You broke up with someone in your mind but still collect money from her(meanwhile she doesn’t know that she is in a relationship with herself) lol. Ahh."

@marvell_ivy shared:

"Chinwe na sugar mummy to Zion."

@naomi_beauty_collections stated:

"Na trade una dey do."

@__somachi_ commented:

"Was siding Zion , until I heard how he keeps going back just to collect money from her n den go on mute, that’s not fair, he’s obviously taking advantage of her love for him."

@s.i.j.i.b.o.m.i reacted:

"Evidence just too plenty. Shame wear Zion 1500."

@peace_cakes_and_event said:

"Na today I know say I de try pass one celebrity."

