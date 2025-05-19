Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has shared her thoughts on African parenting and how it affected her child

The actress, at the premiere of the new movie My Mother is a Witch, spoke about the effect of unhealed childhood trauma

She related the scenario to how she raised her daughter Michelle and what she did to make amends

The Nigerian actress, who is a cast member of the new movie "My Mother is a Witch", spoke from her heart at the movie premiere. According to her, being an African parent has a deep effect on children, one many fail to realise.

She explained that for many years, she was a single mother to her daughter Michelle and was very strict with her. Her parenting style, at some point, traumatised Michelle, and she didn’t even realise the damage.

Mercy Aigbe advises African parents in viral clip. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

However, after a moment of reflection, the actress revealed that just three days ago, she picked up her phone to apologise to her daughter for her strict parenting style.

The emotional moment resonated with many online users, both young and old, who applauded her for being such a thoughtful and courageous mother.

Watch the video here:

Mercy Aigbe's confession about parenting goes viral

Read some reactions below:

@fowooflagos said:

"I can relates… God pls heal fast n make every single mum happy. If u are dating a single mum, love her or pls let her be👏👏👏 her own man will come."

@ojulewastudio said:

"I cried 😢 Africa mothers , guess that how they were raised , one day my mom beat me so much I had to ask her if she was the one that gave birth to me 😂😂😂 , as I grew up I understood, in my 50s now and she have completely forgiven her ,we became friends ❤️ love her so much ❤️ I pray for godly wisdoms for every parent to navigate parenthood, so much pressure within & outside."

@flavoredcraft said:

"Even if i raise my mother from the dead, she no go apologize laelae 😂🤣."

@caaghair said:

"My mama instead of her to apologize, na me go still apologize for wetin I no understand. God bless all African mom it's not easy."

@olatohyemi said:

"Genz kids go collect apology immediately oo😂, you'll hear "Mummy say sorry, that's not fair " apology na water for here o 😂😂😂."

@iam_taurus7 said:

"I owe my own mom court case & she owe’s me a very longgggggg apology😢… either way na her turn to cry😭."

Mercy Aigbe advises African parents in viral clip. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

@olaleyechristianah said:

"My mana beg me still almost blind me😂😂😂😂😂....i love her still."

@loudbeauty_makeovers said:

"My heart is still heavy …. My mom has apologized several times after I got married but I’m still traumatized."

@bumzy_fabrics2 said:

"My mama ....make I no even talk...I had to learn to forgive and forget a lot of humiliation ,I still have the fear of being bullied to shut up."

@honnymontanastore said:

"Mercy you got my heart with this speech… wooshhh … God bless you."

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter gushes over mother

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle Gentry showered encomiums on her mother as she spoke about her acting career.

The young model also appreciated the actress’ fans and supporters for their positive reviews towards her mum’s first cinema production.

Mercy, in response to the heartfelt post from her child, opened up on how she felt, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng