VeryDarkMan, in a new video, has sent a bold message to the EFCC just hours after his return to social media

The online critic warned the EFCC against posting his picture, with a placard alleging his involvement in money laundering

VeryDarkMan also promised to speak about what happened to him at GTBank, which further stirred reactions online

Popular social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, barely hours after his return to social media, has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that VeryDarkMan shared his first video after his release from detention, as he claimed his Ratel movement was the fourth arm of government.

VeryDarkMan vows to expose the truth behind his arrest and GTBank's role. Credit: verydarkblackman/officialefcc

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan, in a new video, confirmed his former phone was still with the EFCC, as he disclosed he was unable to access his iCloud on his new phone.

The social media critic, who stated that he still doesn't have access to his WhatsApp, claimed there was vital information on his former phone.

He also warned the EFCC against posting his picture with their placard, alleging he was involved in money laundering on social media.

VDM, who boldly stated that he was not into money laundering nor did he engage in fraud, threatened to take legal action against the EFCC if they made such a move against him.

The social media critic also promised to speak about the truth behind his arrest and GTBank's involvement, as he claimed he had his evidence.

Sharing a video of his message to the EFCC, VDM wrote in the caption:

"As far EFCC as we are about to become friends in the quest for a better Nigeria we have to start with integrity and cleans hands, we cannot start with lies……and as for gtbank I will be needing some explanations o."

The video of VeryDarkMan issuing a warning to EFCC is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan warns EFCC

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to VeryDarkMan's warning to the EFCC. Read the comments below:

ThinkWonderfuly said:

"Simply put, without integrity, you can't be in good term with VDM."

StevenAjakaiye reacted:

"@thatverydarkman @thatverydarkma1 I once accused you of romancing with the corrupt Naija government, you are about to prove me right. Your friendship with @officialEFCC is only going to ridicule you and put your fans' trust in you in vain. Think twice before you leap."

axxBillions said:

"I warned them earlier about that phone but they seems to be stubborn if anything got missing in that phone WALAI they will be a problem in this country because I don't tolerate rubbish MY PRESIDO EE ARE ON THIS TOGETHER."

BigCigarr commented:

"They are trying to silence VDM be all means necessary.. what's the difference between this government and the military?"

