VeryDarkMan was one of the popular faces that turned up at the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos

A clip showed how people reacted as the social media critic and his friend Dkokopee arrived at the Headies

Mixed reactions have also trailed VeryDarkMan's presence at the 17th Headies Awards

Popular social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, took a short break from fighting against social injustice as he attended the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos on Sunday, April 28.

VeryDarkMan, who was recently in the news for criticising a dreadlock ban in Niger state, turned up at the Headies Awards in style alongside his close associate and singer Dkokopee, stealing the spotlight at the event.

The controversial social media critic also received an ovation from fans at the event as he posed for the camera on the red carpet.

A video captured the moment the ovation went loud when VeryDarkMan walked on the red carpet.

The social media critic, who in the past has shared his excitement over the Headies' return to Nigeria, also shared the moment some fans surrounded him for pictures.

Sharing video and pictures of him at the music awards event, VDM wrote in a caption,

"Headies awards…..RATELS ACTIVE."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux not only bagged an award but also warmed hearts with his energetic live performance.

The late Mohbad's family also paid an emotional tribute to the singer as they received a plaque on his behalf.

DMW label boss Davido, Regina Daniels, Nancy Isime, among other big wigs in the entertainment industry were present.

The video showing the moment VeryDarkman arrived the Headies Awards below:

The video VeryDarkMan shared of him with fans at the Headies Awards below:

Reactions trail VDM's presence at the Headies

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the critic's presence as many dragged him over his outfit to the event. Read them below:

officialwinniejohnson reacted:

"Try enjoy the show without looking for who to drag later,"

dr._timz said:

"He’ll have a lot to say today after that show."

_maryamtajud_ said:

"Look at how his friend dress so well but him always looking razz."

unusual_jisorlar reacted:

"Na trouble he wan go find."

iam_egroyce said:

"All those people talking anyhow about vdm let’s be honest if you see this man real life you fit try em you go just chop slap wah Dey reset brain."

richiecouture_fits commented:

"Because he doesn’t rocks diamonds someone said he looks tacky …everybody wants to comment."

bet_34jo said:

"Is you people that are looking for the trouble?of VDM he came on his own why are you saying that he came for ring light trouble sort of things please people should leave him and give him the peace of mind thanks."

fakdaniel_ said:

"Baba don dey look for evidence."

What VDM predicted about Burkina Faso president

In other news, Legit.ng previously reported that VDM trended after he predicted that the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, might be assassinated soon.

The critic claimed that Traore had already survived 18 assassination attempts, insisting that those behind the plots "will not stop until they succeed."

He further alleged that the West was out to take Traore down.

