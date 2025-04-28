17th Headies Awards Winners: Mohbad’s Son Liam, Wunmi Receive Plaque, Davido, Juma Jux, Others Shine
- Fun videos from the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos have emerged online, with key figures in the music industry like Davido and Don Jazzy gracing the event
- Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who won an award, warmed hearts with his live performance alongside his wife, Priscilla Ojo
- Late Mohbad's family, Wunmi and Liam, were also present to receive an award on his behalf
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
The 17th edition of the Headies Awards, themed 'Back To Base,' took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, as the brightest stars in the music industry were celebrated.
The winners at the Headies 17th edition included Zerry DL, Odumodu Blvck, Late Mohbad, Davido, Tems, Rema, among others.
The event was also star-studded, with prominent figures beyond the entertainment industry in attendance.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mavin label boss, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla Ojo, actress Regina Daniels, Nancy Isime, reality star Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), and socialite Cubana Chief Priest, were all spotted at the event.
Mohbad's family shines at 17th Headies award
The late singer won the Best Street-Hop Artist with “Ask About Me."
The award, which was presented by Regina Daniels, saw Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, son Liam and brother Audra receiving the plaque on his behalf.
Wunmi, in an emotional speech, appreciated the organisers, sharing how her son will one day find out how great his father was.
The video of Wunmi giving an acceptance speech at the Headies below:
The video of Juma Jux's live performance at the Headies that has seen Nigerians praising him below:
The video of Davido's arrival at the Headies below:
Winners at the 17 Headies Awards below:
Rookie of the Year
Zerry DL — Winner
Taves
Kaestyle
Llona
Soundtrack of the Year
“Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner
“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)
“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)
“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)
“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)
Best Recording of the Year
“Burning” – Tems — Winner
“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon
“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
“Billions” – Lojay — Winner
“Moving” – Omah Lay
“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean
“For You” – Johnny Drille
“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner
“Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr
“Level” – Niniola
“Stranger” – Simi
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
Special Recognition Award Recipients
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
Songwriter of the Year
“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner
“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)
JP2025: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux's wedding pics displayed in Times Square, New York, Iyabo Ojo reacts
“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)
“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)
“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)
Humanitarian Award Recipients
Temitola Adekunle Johnson
Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy)
Producer of the Year
“OZEBA” – London — Winner
“Happiness” – Sarz
“Basquiat” – Magicsticks
“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy
“Different Patterns” – Dibs
Afrobeats Album of the Year
HEIS – Rema — Winner
Stubborn – Victony
Work of Art – Asake
The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Music Video of the Year
“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner
“Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare
“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala
“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine
“Ojapiano” – Mattmax
“Showa” – TG Omori
“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch
Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner
“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
“Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel
“Egwu” – Chike (feat. Mohbad)
“Remember” – Asake
“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
“Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner
“Big Baller” – Flavour
“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)
“Showa” – Kizz Daniel
“Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez
“OZEBA” – Rema
“Love Me Jeje” – Tems
“Cast” – Shallipopi (feat. Odumodublvck)
“Dealer” – Ayo Maff (feat. Fireboy DML)
Headies Next Rated
Odumodublvck — Winner
Qing Madi
Shallipopi
Ayo Maff
Nasboi
Best Digital Artiste of the Year
Davido — Winner
Ayra Starr
Rema
Shallipopi
Tems
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner
Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Azawi (Uganda)
Chiefpriest performs at Headies pre-event
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest performed as part of the Nigerian stakeholders from the entertainment industry, who attended Headies pre-event on Thursday, April 3, 2025.
The nightlife star also got an opportunity to perform his hit song More Money at the event.
Mixed reactions, however, trailed his performance at the event.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng