Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama Sophia Momodu caught the attention of internet users recently

The mum of one who was a guest at Priscilla Ojo and singer Juma Jux's lavish wedding, opened up about the event

However, the Afrobeats star’s fans who came across the post had a different view of it as they lashed out at her

Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama Sophia Momodu has opened up on her experience at Priscilla Ojo and singer Juma Jux's lavish wedding.

Legit.ng recalls that Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux had a high-profile wedding in Lagos during the Easter weekend.

The star-studded gathering was attended by top dignitaries, entertainment stars who added glitz and glam to the event.

Sophia Momodu, one of the guests at the event, praised the wedding ceremony on Instagram, calling it the 'Wedding of the Year'.

The socialite shared a picture of Juma Jux and Priscilla in their white wedding regalia as she gushed about them.

She wrote: "The wedding of the year 2025. Peroiodtt".

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Sophia and Davido’s daughter, Imade, served as the flower girl for the couple and stole the show with her stunning entrance.

It was gathered that children of some top celebrities played parts in the beautiful union.

Late Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam, rocked the same suit as the groom, Juma Jux, to fit into his ring bearer role. A cute video of the Tanzanian singer giving little Liam a fist bump made the rounds on social media. See the clip below:

Another celebrity kid who played an important part was the first child of top singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido. The 30BG boss’ daughter, Imade, was the little bridesmaid at the JP2025 wedding.

A cute video emerged online of her walking down the aisle in a beautiful off-white dress as she held on to the much younger flower girl who was with her. Imade also had a bright smile for the people of the press who were taking snaps of her as she walked the aisle.

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Mary wrote:

"Because davido say he wedding with chioma dey come up by August na 😂😂😂😂 truth be told dis is the wedding of the year 💯 jp2025 was a blast I swear no mate'”.

Victoria Stephen said:

“So wetin we go do now ,Na to tell Igwe to organise award for you 🤣🤣”.

Patience Oguche wrote::

"Why wouldn’t it be the best wedding of the year when they remembered you and use your daughter as the little bride and you have not done your own oo”.

Angela said:

“And the year is just starting, you don’t even have hope for yourself. SEE HEART PAIN”.

Eva said:

"Pain is that you ? Take time and heal boat owner. Make ur own be pass JP own I want see something 😆 🤣 😂”.

Juma Jux reacts to seeing Priscy in wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that JP2025 couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux finally arrived at the venue of their white wedding ceremony to the joy of fans.

A sweet video made the rounds showing the moment the groom, Juma Jux, saw his wife, Priscy, in her white wedding gown for the first time.

The East African star held his bride’s hand as he checked her out before giving her a hug and a peck on the cheek.

