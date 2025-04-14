Nigerian actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus are currently trending on the internet following their appearance at Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere

Legit.ng reports that Eniola Ajao hosted her friends and colleagues to the launch of her new film dubbed Owambe Thieves

However, the drama that followed after Laide tried to take pictures with Badmus has got internet users sharing conflicting views

Nigerian actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus made the frontlines of blogs following their appearance at Owambe Thieves movie premiere.

The premiere of Eniola Ajao's highly awaited film Owanbe Thieves on April 13, 2025, took a tragic turn when a video surfaced showing actors Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare in a tense encounter on the dance floor.

Eniola Badmus, Laide Bakare cause stir with encounter at Owanbe Thieves premiere. Credit: @eniolabadmus, @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The Owanbe Thieves movie premiere, held at Filmhouse Circle Mall in Jakande, was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders.

As the audience watched Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate play live, Eniola and Laide were spotted dancing excitedly with other spectators.

However, a video showed Eniola noticeably agitated when she saw Laide on the dance floor.

Badmus was heard stating in Yoruba, "Don't film us together, we're not friends."

This incident is only the latest in a long-running feud between the two actresses.

Laide Bakare leaks DM with Eniola Badmus

A few hours after their video went viral, Laide took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the messages Eniola sent to her over the night’s incident.

In the message, Eniola pointed out that she must not be in her colleague’s video or pictures and accused her of once posting a bad photograph on the channel.

Sharing the screenshot, Laide claimed that she was the one who made Eniola’s career and spent her hard-earned money on her when nobody wanted to accept her in Nollywood.

She wrote:

See her post below:

Internet users react to Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng