Ifeluv has responded to content creator Lola Fany after she shared a post about being innocent of the allegations against her

Recall that Ifeluv had initially stated that she caught Lola in her fiance Oluwadolarz's bedroom, hiding in the bathroom

However, following Lola Fany's post, Ifeluv fired a response, stating that she was done giving her free publicity amongst other thing

Nigerian social media users have grabbed their popcorns as it appears that the drama between Ifeluv and her fiance, Oluwadolarz, is not ending anytime soon.

After Ifeluv publicly exposed skit maker Oluwadolarz's alleged cheating and accused his actress and content creator Lola Fany of being his side piece, she replied. But Ife was not having it.

Ifeluv replies Lola Fany on allegations of being Oluwadorlaz's side chic. Credit: @ife_luv12, @oluwadolarz, @lolafany

Source: Instagram

In a new post on her Instagram page, Ifeluv shaded her further and taunted her about being the side chic and ashamed of her relationship with Oluwadolarz.

She wrote:

"Funny how you're "proud" of your innocence but kept hiding in bathrooms and lying about what really went down. Your womb knows the truth-no matter how many times you try to cover it up.

"There was a time You literally was in HIS bed, receiving medications after claims of bleeding and had to be treated there, I mean, you were just an actressso spare us the fake outrage. If you had any self-respect, you wouldn't be creeping around in the first place. Lie all you want, but your body will always tell on you. I'm done entertaining your show-move on."

Ifeluv said Lola was just one of Oluwadolarz's many babes and asked her to ride on the wave of the publicity that she had given her.

"I’m happy you ain’t proud of your relationship. It’s must be hard to be a side kick. You are just one out of many others lol, girl! I hope you learn from this, you can as well ride on the publicity I just gave you, that would save you from a few nights of HARDwork."

See the post below:

Recall that in a new video, Ifeluv got riled up and exposed all their dealings and how she had endured her man's serial cheating.

She also associated his 'career stagnation' with his scandalous ways. Her video angered so many people, and they tackled her.

Ifeluv slams Lola Fany amid cheating allegations. Credit: @ife_luv12

Source: Instagram

One fan @bigsmart__ said:

"Are you chasing your battles with him or his career ? Are you the actual enemy of progress or the weapon fashioned against him ? Pick your battles right and go for it. When are woman is pained, she’ll do anything to bring a man down. In your eyes and thought, you think he’s not Big and successful but we see him differently!"

"Especially for the fact that we saw him from nothing to where he’s today. This woman is giving me the vibe of someone who gossips and mocks her partner behind and laugh in front of him. Even this moment will pass and he’ll find happiness and favor in the eyes of God. You guys ain’t even married and you’re doing all these!"

Oluwadolarz proposes to longtime girlfriend Ife Luv

According to a previous report from Legit.ng, Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz and his partner Ife Luv finally got engaged.

After many years of being in a relationship and also having a child, the couple decided to take the bold step to marriage.

Oluwadolarz surprised Ife Luv with the proposal at a nightclub in the presence of their close friends, and the video went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng