Portable Zazu turned himself in to the Nigerian Police hours after he was declared wanted by the Ogun State police command

The Zeh Nation label boss crooner was reported to have turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba

The LSCID also shared an update on the message it forwarded to the Ogun State Police Command stirring reactions from Nigerians

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu on Wednesday, February 19 turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who revealed the Ogun State Command has been updated about the Portable turning himself in.

“Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up,” Hundeyin stated in a report via PUNCH.

Source: Legit.ng