Nigerian Afrobeats Davido reacted to a viral video between music executive PaulO and media personality Daddy Freeze

In the trending clip, Daddy Freeze and PaulO were on a Live Instagram chat where they talked about the music industry and the county’s economic

PaulO listed the artists who had luxury cars in their garages and excluded Davido’s name, which caught the attention of the singer

A recent video of Nigerian music executive Paulo Okoye, also known as PaulO, went viral.

In the clip, he was seen on a live Instagram chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, where they discussed the top Afrobeats stars in the country.

Davido reacts to discussion on luxury car owners in the Nigerian music industry. Credit: @davido, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

PaulO, also known as Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's lover, revealed that Wizkid owns over 10 cars, while Burna Boy’s garage is filled with some of the most expensive rides.

Daddy Freeze, who listened to the entertainment mogul, immediately chimed in pointing out that Davido had just acquired the latest Rolls Royce Spectre.

The duo went on to talk about the economic state of the country while highlighting that the three music stars were all doing well for themselves.

Davido reacts to PaulO and Daddy Freeze's video

Davido, coming across the clip, jokingly argued that PaulO had forgotten to mention his name.

He added that if not for Daddy Freeze’s intervention, there would have been a clash between fans.

“U add my name before start fight 😂😂😂 no mind Paul o with him big belle.”

See the video below:

Discussion on Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy’s cars trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

opecole:

"Adults using a select few to say things are changing in Nigeria 😂, so this few are the ones determining the standard of living ? Na wa o."

ukjucy:

"I don’t know what Davido do to this man called Paulo I swear 🙌🙌 he can never mention Davido name always enjoying seeing them fighting the guy."

bodyglamz:

"But are these musicians a measure of a country’s wealth ? Nigeria is a povertyyy stricken nation last time I checked."

izebok:

"Cars aren't wealth for the wise...in the next 2yrs those cars are off date style...especially in value."

lucifer_xus:

"The rate of poverty in that country is alarming. 1% of the population living large doesn’t speak well about the country’s economic situation. I just visited Nigeria recently and i had to give out money on a daily basis to people just so they can feed and you tell me Nigeria is changing! How???"

bigg_emjay:

"As you take talk about Davido own too God no go forget you …. And as for that man make him fade."

nancy__gold1:

"Abeg who dis Paul help ??? Cuz he doesn’t have no right to call wizkidayo from his mouth at alll , that name called wizkidayo surpose heavy for hi@ mouth."

Davido congratulates Tems, Chris Brown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss penned a message to Tems and Chris Brown following their win at the Grammys.

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Chris Brown.

"Congratulations to my one and only 🐐 ! @chrisbrown ! And to the Queen temsbaby we are proud of you," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng