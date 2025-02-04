Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo reacted to the online feud between her mother and the singer Naira Marley

Recall that the controversial music executive leaked a series of old private chats he had with the movie superstar

In a recent post spotted online, Priscilla tackled the Coming hitmaker and referred to his newly released song

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla has weighed in on her fight with music label executive and rapper Naira Marley.

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley shared the messages, dating from 2021 and 2022, on his Instagram Story on Monday.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter reacts to fight between Naira Marley and her mum. Credit: @its.priscy, @nairamarley

During the conversations, Iyabo Ojo invited him on various occasions, including a memorial celebration for her late mother, and requested his assistance in boosting her adopted son and nephew's music careers.

The musician didn't explain why he chose to disclose the private chats.

Iyabo immediately responded on Instagram, reposting the screenshots with a lengthy message. She highlighted that she has always supported upcoming artists which was what her messages with the singer were about.

She claimed she first contacted Naira Marley after he reached out through her son, Festus Ojo. She also admitted that she had previously promoted his music and invited him to events such as her film premiere and her mother's funeral.

However, Iyabo Ojo stated that her latest criticism of Naira Marley had nothing to do with their previous interactions, but rather was a response to his silence around reports that his associate, Sam Larry, bullied his former signee Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo speaks

Following the buzz around the Iyabo Ojo and Naira Marley’s leaked chat, Priscilla Ojo hurled shades at the singer.

The young influencer pointed out that Naira Marley was intoxicated by his new song that is currently trending on TikTok.

However, Priscilla noted that this didn't change the fact that he remains an evil person.

She wrote:

“A trending TIKTOK song doesn’t change the past that of an evil man.

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s post attacking Naira Marley trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official said:

"That song with plenty vulgarity, God forbid."

vanchizzy wrote:

"I love how her daughter always defends her mum. Most of us, if you come for our family member, we go harder on you, let alone you come for a woman who gave birth to us."

Seunmunr wrote:

"The song sef na nonsense he dey sing. Oro ire oti enu ibon werey Bobo Noh jade. Orin tii won ole ba le u Omo kekere. Se na song be dat. No b person b kiss Daniel nd odas. !?.'

thatikongirl said:

"Mama don’t even stress it ..he just confirmed your truth by sharing those chats ..you clearly haven’t met him in person …my love and respect for you just grew deeper ."

janet_xoxo wrote:

"Once I hear that song on TikTok,the way I scroll pass the video?? Even if it’s my friend that uses the sound, I’m not liking that video! I don’t know if I’m alone (I don’t even care!)."

vanchizzy said:

"I love how her daughter always defends her mum. Most of us, if you come for our family member, we go harder on you, let alone you come for a woman who gave birth to us."

supersonicblaze reacted:

"NAIRA MARLEY IS A GREAT ARTIST! Of all the mature ladies in the industry, why is it always you? Na so queen wey be mother dey act?"

VDM parties with Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM replied to critics of a fun video of him with Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky at a nightclub.

Netizens had lashed out at VDM for partying with Naira Marley, as many recalled his involvement in the controversies surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad.

VDM in a reaction clapped back as he defended his action.

