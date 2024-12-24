It's no news that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington (born Darlington Achakpo) has been released from police custody

However, a video captured the strategic moment when the controversial act humbly stepped out of detention

Fans and supporters were seen in the rowdy premises as they guarded Akpi into the car that came to pick him up

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has been released on bail ahead of the Christmas season, sparking excitement among fans.

The news comes after his lawyer, Stanley Alike, confirmed on Instagram that the rapper had successfully been granted bail.

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release.

His arrest was reportedly linked to his contentious remarks about Burna Boy's Grammy triumph and his supposed relationship with American rapper Diddy Combs.

A viral video has surfaced online, showcasing the joyful moment when fans and supporters exploded in joy and hailed Speed Darlington upon his release.

Speed Darlington was seen beaming with smiles as he was ushered into a car.

A voice could be heard in the background screaming the singer's nicknames.

"Akpi! Scorpion king, Irregular Speedometer."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Speed Darlington's release video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

priscababy7:

"My happiness be say Burna show you something… go talk again even non of this your fans carry food con give you werey."

ifyedwina:

"Keep pushing him guys. Only Kpi will sit in prison. Akpi be warned."

gadgetspot_p:

"Burna don make this guy more popular."

kingsantos12:

"Which one is after tarnishing burna image? If burna no be wetin speedy call am, why he go arrest him? Certainly agege."

ifyedwina:

"Keep pushing him guys. Only Kpi will sit in prison. Akpi be warned."

a_billion_ways:

"The guy come fat inside detention abi na my eye ni? You sure say you no go go back."

What lawyer said about Speed Darlington

In other news via Legit.ng, Deji Adeyanju gave an update about the rapper, Speed Darlington.

Adeyanju blamed the police for Akpi's plight.

His post sparked a series of reactions among fans, who shared their view about the singer and Burna Boy's actions.

