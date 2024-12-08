Olajumoke Onibread, the Nigerian bread seller turned model, has shed light on the situation that transpired between her and singer Harry song

Recall that five years ago, it was announced that Harrysong gave Olajumoke the sum of N400k for dancing to his song 'Chacha'

In her new clip, Olajumoke burst into tears while explaining what happened at the time, spurring reactions online

Online sensation Olajumoke Orisaguna, who recently ventured into presenting, made headlines after she shared her touching story.

Jumoke was invited to the Honest Bunch podcast by Nedu Wazobia and was asked about her past experiences. Recall that Jumoke shed light on the abuse she suffered in her marriage while trying to be in the limelight.

In the new video, the model reiterated that she was never paid for dancing to Nigerian singer Harrysong's song 'Chacha'.

This is, however, confusing as it was posted via her social media page when the singer allegedly sent her the sum of N400k.

She wrote in a now unavailable post:

"So I woke up today & decided to be happy and look what God did? Bros @iamharrysong just sent me N400000 for play when I dey play. Plsss help me thank him oh, you don’t know what this means to me right now ???????? I will dance Chacha everyday for the rest of this year???????? #positivevibes forever #chach."

The heartbreaking video has now circulated social media, triggering reactions online, Jumoke also expressed regret for being uneducated.

"School is not a s cam after all. Feel so sorry for her."

"Those criticizing her English, please do better! We all know her story."

"Whatever you do in this life, learn how to read and write!! It’s very important!! They used her and left !! So painful"

"What if Harry paid but her manager lied to her?"

"Harrysong is always being called out for WRONG THINGS! Everytime."

"Her story was the best of inspiration then,how come it got worse and not better."

"Education is important... Her lack of education limited her and that's why she was taken advantage of."

Olajumoke Onibread desires to be educated

Legit.ng previously reported that Olajumoke Onibread was back in the news a few years after she disappeared from the spotlight.

In one of the videos from her press conference, Olajumoke, who is now a radio presenter, expressed her desire to go back to school.

The bread hawker turned model also expressed gratitude to popular photographer TY Bello, among others, who stood by her.

