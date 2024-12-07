Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is the latest celebrity to feature in content creator Mr Macaroni's skit

In the video, which has gone viral, Pete Edochie played the role of a man who wanted to marry Mr Macaroni's daughter

However, Pete Edochie's legendary proverbs in the skit have left many talking, as netizens found it amusing

Nigerian actor Pete Edochie is trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, over his rare appearance on skit maker and content creator Mr Macaroni's skit.

Pete, who recently spoke about his son Yul Edochie's second marriage, acted as a man who wanted to ask for Mr Macaroni's daughter Motunde's hand in marriage.

While Macaroni refused to give his blessings to the union, Pete went on to deliver some of his legendary proverbs, which he is known for in movies.

The unexpected appearance of Pete in a skit has left people talking on social media.

Watch the video as Pete Edochie features in Mr Macaroni's skit:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr Macaroni cautioned parents after a video of kids imitating his 'Freaky Freaky' content went viral.

Reactions as Pete Edochie features in Macaroni's skit

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

CaptainArinze:

"That last line got me rolling on the floor. This is a masterpiece."

topecole:

"Father of all fathers don speak. It can be arranged o. I don die. Proverbial man."

henrie089:

"Macaroni: over my dead body Edochie: that can be arranged

Rita:

"A man who hangs around a woman without saying anything, will end up fetching water on the day of the girls wedding" Wise words from a legend."

itsallweb3:

"Forget Sir Pete Edochie na legend… I just love the way he talks."

Mr Macroni calls out Sanwo-Olu

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the skit maker called out Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the bad roads in the region.

Macaroni also threw shade at Sanwo-Olu for going to Abuja to welcome Tinubu every time he returned from international trips.

According to the skit maker, the governor was risking the lives of Lagosians with the bad roads, which could cause accidents, advising him to do the needful.

