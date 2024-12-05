Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has returned to Nigeria after many years of living in the United States

The mother of two recently marked the 20th death anniversary of her late husband Jaiye Aboderin and she visited his grave with her daughters

Jaiye reportedly had a trust fund for his daughters and the revelation of its worth unsettled some fans who shared their reasons

Nigerian actress Stella Damasus has reportedly gotten N3.5 billion from her late husband Jaiye Aboderin's trust fund for their daughters.

According to blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), the movie star relocated to Nigeria and collected the money kept by her late husband's family.

Stella Damasus' daughters get billions of naira from the Aboderins. Image credit: @goldenicons @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

SDK revealed that after Jaiye died, a trust fund named Estate Of Jaiye Aboderin was opened by the Aboderins and the account was fixed for Jaiye's two daughters in a merchant bank.

The money accumulated to N3.5 billion in 2024 and the actress, who has been living in the United States, relocated to the country to access the funds which she recently knew existed.

SDK's sources confirmed that the Aboderins are no longer signatory to the account and the money now belongs to Stella's daughters who are now adults. However, their mother would be the one supervising the account. Jaiye died of heart attack on December 3, 2004, while playing basketball.

See SDK's post below:

Reactions to Stella Damasus' billions from Aboderins

Check out some of the reactions to trust fund Jaiye Aboderin's family left for Stella Damasus' daughters below:

@chefshadybalo:

"And why’s this online? Considering the insecurity in Nigeria."

@meruche212:

"With the kind of insecurity that plagues Nigeria, you report this?"

@icynthiaada:

"Marry from a good family!!! E get why. That’s an Odogwu in live and death .May God continue to rest his soul and bless his family."

@officialqueenpecky:

"The family member tried o, the man did well for his children. God bless the Aboderin family. She better thank them kneeling down because family wey go down like this no reach two o."

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella showed her emotions as she remembered her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of the deceased with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience as she thanked her family and friends who supported her.

Source: Legit.ng