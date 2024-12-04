Actress Binta Ayo Mogaji expressed gratitude to God as her son Fareed graduated from Lead City University

She used the opportunity to appreciate some people who were her support system including her colleague and the father of her son Jibola Dabo

Her son also thanked his parents who stood by him throughout his stay at the university, spurring several comments from netizens

Veteran Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji was in an excited mood as her only son Fareed had his convocation ceremony at Lead City University in Ibadan, Oyo state.

She thanked God for making it possible for her to witness her son's graduation and she appreciated several people who assisted her on the journey.

The movie star also thanked her colleague and Fareed's father Jibola Dabo, her brother Jamal Mogai, former Super Eagles player Alhaji Mutiu Adepoju, among others, for being her support system.

Speaking about those who could not make it to the convocation ceremony, she also thanked them for supporting her in other ways.

Ayo Mogaji's son appreciates his parents

Fareed expressed gratitude to God for bringing him this far and he thanked his parents for their support. According to him, he would not be where he is today without the assistance of his parents.

He was also grateful to his friends, his uncle Jamal Mogaji, and other people who were there for him all through his university journey.

See Ayo Mogaji's post below:

Check out Fareed Mogaji's post below:

Fans celebrate Ayo Mogaji's son's graduation

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayo Mogaji and Jiobola Dabo's son's graduation below:

@bukkywright:

"Congratulations sis. Ajere won o."

@glcb2021:

"Big Congratulations Auntie Ayo Mogaji."

@biolabayo1:

"Congratulations Ademide. I’m happy for you my big baby."

@folukedaramolasalako:

"Congratulations to you mama, ise ire lo ma fi shey lagbara olorun Amin. (You will use it to secure good Jobs by God's grace)."

@ramzie_williams:

"Congratulations Omo Aunty wa ati daddy wa. (Aunty and Daddy's son)."

Ayo Mogaji speaks about Jibola Dabo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reactions had trailed a viral recording of Binta Ayo, where she spoke about her relationship with Jibola Dabo.

Binta Ayo Mogaji revealed that they dated, and she had her only child six weeks before her 40th birthday.

She also shared her experience with the actor, how they dated on and off, and how he made it clear he never wanted to get married.

