May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, stirred up a storm online with her recent outfit to an event

The mother of three was seen with a cleavage-exposing two-piece attire she wore out while in London

While fans and netizens admired her beauty, many people had different things to say about her sultry ensemble

May, Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has made headlines after her recent outing in London.

In a video shared online, the mum of three, who appeared to be promoting a London-based lounge, urged her fans and followers to come prepared for an incredible experience.

May Edochie's outfit spurs reactions. Credit: @mayyul_edochie

However, what drew attention from netizens was her two-piece bodycon outfit..

In the video, May wore fashionable carton-coloured slacks and a crop top with a net-like motif on the chest.

Despite wearing a black camisole, several people believed she was displaying too much.

Captioning the video, May wrote:

“Let’ s go have some fun in London. “

Watch her video below:

Fans and netizens react to May Edochie’s clip

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

josephinejojob1:

"The queen of our time. Uk maynation, please show up and show out."

mavisgoodlife:

"You look more stunning my Queen, your outfit is exquisite, and it compliments your natural beauty perfectly! "

shasha_nicki:

"Are my eyes paining me or I'm seeing it right? What type of hotness 🔥 is this."

kingsleyiweha:

"Nwanyi oma…..ring light setters and Snapchat filter will soon drop a new hit by tomorrow 😂…..keep shining for us my darling."

jenn_yblis:

"@yuledochie you see your life? @judyaustin1 I know this is the kind of life you wanted but unfortunately Yul's pocket wasn't speaking English 😂😂.. I know say una don set ring light sha, we dey wait."

_olarhmmar:

"High Bp ndi ishimili, watermelon ndi ji ofor, coconut water ndi nteje, Obi ngbawa umu nwoke ndi facebook, Okwulu okalisia ndi MAYNATION 😍asampete golibe na Chukwu kwunyelu gi."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions followed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie starring in her new film.

Oboli earlier announced that the mum of three made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her move spurred reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

