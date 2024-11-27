Grammy nominated Nigerian artist Davido gifted himself a Richard Mille wristwatch for his birthday

Legit.ng reported that the musician turned 32 on November 21st, and to commemorate the occasion, Davido purchased a Richard Mille watch costing over $500,000

However, this luxurious gift came at a time when the twin dad was facing backlash from his countrymen after an interview was granted

Nigerian international singer David Adeleke aka Davido has shown off the length of his wealth with the recent purchase of a Richard Mille watch.

This follows the singer's 32nd birthday, which was marked with fanfare by friends and industry colleagues.

Davido gifted self Richard Mille for 32nd birthday. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

On X (previously Twitter), Davido posted a photo of his nwly acquired Richard Mille wristwatch, highlighting its fine qualities.

Along with the image, Davido, who is currently facing the heat from his countrymen wrote for an interview he granted he wrote, "Bought ah F1 fan da @F1 !!!"

According to popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, Richard Mille wristwatch is estimated to be worth $500,000 (roughly ₦846,135,000 million).

See the post below:

See how Netizens reacted to Davido’s new watch

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

happ_ibiz:

"Since wizkid drop album Davido never rest, he Dey try all possible best to dey relevant."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Wizkid net worth."

solkid_starboy:

"Thank God say money no fit buy Grammy …"

mikibilliszn:

"Nah who buy last get the latest , that’s why we working on patience."

king_zaddyofficial:

"Davido is the richest artist in africa. Argue with your phones."

italiandavido:

"When it comes to do with music and luxury lifestyle abeg leave am for 001."

whitneyorianzi7:

"Abeg why them Dey do these wristwatches expensive??? Cus I no really understand. Abi e pass to check time."

nkd_apartment:

"I have leant so much from wizkid as a fan walahi specially living a lowkey life❤️ i dont need to prove anybody who i really am, i know myself and my worth."

Davido taunts those planning to cancel his Lagos show

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeat star responded to critics who are threatening to cancel his forthcoming gig in Lagos due to his recent controversial interview.

In the interview, Davido declared that Nigeria's economy was in "shambles", eliciting varied emotions from his countrymen.

While some admired his directness, others accused him of being unpatriotic. Davido announced on his X page that people were trying to cancel his forthcoming Lagos gig in December 24, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng