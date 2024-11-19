Nigerian actress Opeyei Aiyeola has encouraged Nigerians to always give full testimonies about their pregnancies

The actress went online to rant about people who refuse to enlighten others about their welcoming babies through IVF and surrogacy

This came after her colleague Dayo Amusa announced her giving birth to a new baby in the US on Monday, November 18, 2024

Opeyemi Aiyeola, a Nigerian actress based abroad, went online to share a video, which has now generated thousands of reactions on social media.

Aiyeola, in a recent IG live, remarked that many fail to share their total fertility and pregnancy testimony journeys. She noted that if they did, it would encourage other women who have been scared to undergo procedures like IVF, surrogacy and the like.

Opeyemi's videos come barely 24 hours after her colleague, Dayo Amusa, announced the birth of her child in the US.

Aiyeola's video has generated an online buzz, with many wondering if she was trying to take a swipe at Dayo Amusa, as she also celebrated her on her page.

How Nigerians reacted to Aiyeola's clip on IVF

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@dotmanfak:

"At what point does a grown adult starts owing you guys explanations?"

@bolamajid:

"With due respect ma, it doesn’t matter how u got pregnant, the point is God answered his or her prayer."

@phobiiiaaa:

"One of the most intelligent nollywood actors 😍."

@lawal.dasola.129:

"I don’t even know the difference between the surrogacy and ivf I sha just they hear am 😢make them sha born."

@cleanhouseibadanng:

"Did u tell us how u give birth to ur kids madam."

@oluwabukayomi3_ky:

"The fact dey didn’t tell you doesn’t make it a secret."

@nafeezah_16:

"This is very true, if you are sharing your testimony, share it in a way to help people that was once in your shoes."

