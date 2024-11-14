Billionaire son Wahab Okoya has ventured into the music industry following in Davido's step

Wahab Okoya, in a video that is circulating on social media, teased his debut song while showing off his parents' mansion

However, several Nigerians who reacted to the young man's attempt at music are calling for the producer's arrest

Billionaire son Wahab Okoya may have taken a cue from music star David Adeleke Davido as he considered a career in the music industry.

On Wednesday, November 13, a video of Wahab grooving to what could be a debut single trended on social media X as the young man who was spotted in his billionaire parents' home shared different views.

Billionaire son Wahab Okoya's song trends.



The single, which seemed to be in the rap genre, featured Wahab bragging about his wealth and his parents' influence.

Watch the video of Wahab Okoya teasing a new song

Like Davido, who is the son of Nigerian billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, Wahab is one of the children of billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya and his wife, Shade.

Davido, who came into the spotlight in 2012 after the release of his hit single Omo Baba Olowo, has become one of the top three musicians in the music scene today.

Reactions trail Wahab Okoya's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

therealdotun:

"Na like this Davido take start."

Davidspredict:

"Them suppose arrest the producer and the music distributor."

Deyvxxd_:

"Musicians don plenty pass listeners."

therealdotun:

"But, he has money, what else does he want? Guy, deaf and dumb no really know wetin God do for them oo."

_iamtolulope:

"If i talk now them go say how much my papa get."

knightbrolow24:

"E no go better for who dey collect studio session money for your hand."

TheSilvapr:

"There’s something about trust fund kids entering music, we’ve been battling with one since, now this."

Muizayo__:

"Producer go don laugh tire he no go fit tell am truth."

_savinha_:

"Make him too go find someone like Peruzzi, he go soon dey shout 00 something."

Wahab Okoya at his father's warehouse

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wahab showed off one of his father's warehouses.

The young man took netizens on a tour of one of the warehouses owned by the Eleganza Group.

Wahaba showed how plastic products made by the Eleganza Group are rolled out from the factory and packaged.

