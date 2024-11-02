Former housemate in the Big brother Naija reality show, Tacha has joined the league of celebrities owning football club

The reality star has about Lagos Liga club and an announcement was made by the club on X, former known as Twitter

The good news sparked reactions among sport lovers who were happy for the media personality

Reality show star, Anita Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, has wormed her way into the hearts of football fans with a new move she just made.

The media personality has been announced as the new owner of Lagos Liga football club. The news about her feat was shared by the club in a post on Friday, November 1st, 2024.

In the post, it was stated that the name of the club would change to that of the former housemate, who was disqualified from the reality show years ago. It will be called Tacha FC.

The club promised to update it fans with a formal announcement very soon.

Lagos Liga club shares Tacha's picture

A lovely picture of the fashionista reality star was shared by the club on its official page.

Though more details were not stated, fans were eager to know more about Tacha's new feat.

How fans reacted to Lagos Liga club post

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the news about Tacha. Here are some of the comments below:

@stardudefire:

"Tacha wow I love her courage."

@verah_tee:

"Omo girls are not playing."

@tobaatol:

"I like to read this."

@kingmanchi_:

"Congratulations to her but I hope she knows what it takes to own a club as run it well with the right coaches and players."

@viccy_vans:

"Lol I’m not sure they are buying these clubs tho, probably sponsoring the event."

@androydpapi_shotz:

"Is this the new trend."

@abitithauo:

"Congratulations big Tee."

@chineze_o:

"Una plan this thing."

@class_act001:

"Tiwa Fc / Wiz Fc / Banky boys / Rema Fc all coming soon.Nice one, Tacha."

BBN's Tacha question her colleague's wealth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija housemate had shared her thoughts about the source of wealth of her colleagues.

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly.

She complained that she wanted to take a private jet once and couldn't believe the price she was asked to pay.

