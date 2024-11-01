Verydarkman (VDM) has expressed disappointment at how the Bola Tinubu-led government has been handling certain issues

In a video, he shared how some children were kept in a police cell and awaiting trial for flying the Russian flag

He noted that the children do not have basic education and do not have an idea of their crime, and the video evoked emotions

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared how he was arraigned at the federal high court, Abuja, alongside some children at the court on Friday, November 1, 2024.

He said that he noticed the boys in the cell after he was arrested for wearing the police uniform without authorization.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the boys were aged 11 to 15 and looked malnourished. Verydarkman said the boys have been in detention for 93 days and were charged to court for flying the Russian flag. Consequently, they were not granted bail because they could not meet the bail conditions.

He added that the boys will be taken back to the police station which did not make sense because they did not understand what their crime was.

VDM called out President Bola Tinubu for how citizens are being treated under his adminstration. Besides, he said the boys were from Kano and his parents must have been looking for them tearfully.

Reactions to VDM's video on arrested children

@brendanukagod__:

"Even inside prison cells this guy is still helping people."

@raldarealty:

"You guys released a human slapper for N500K and kept kids in the cell who did nothing but protest against hunger?"

@oga_amos_:

"Haaaa So imagine VDM didn’t enter prison, many of us won’t know abt this, God has a reason for everything."

@browngirllily_:

"This was why you were arrested! God directed you there to shine more light on this issue! Nigerians arise and rescue the country."

@1akimbilly:

"Fearless, VDM You way them bail now now you still fire on. No I respect you man."

@hypeman.morgan:

"Nawa oo, this is totally unfair nah, most em them fit neva even reach 18yrs."

