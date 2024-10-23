Nigerian singer Portable is not ready to give up the fight with Verydarkman as he served a new warning

Recall that the online critic shared a video of the musician alleging beating up a man at the 2024 Felebration

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, which he didn’t take lightly in a recent video

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has given social media critic Martins Ortese, aka Verydarkman, a severe warning following their online clash.

Recall that VDM took to social media where he shared a clip of Portable allegedly beating up an unknown man at the 2024 Felabration.

Although Portable called his bluff, VDM has vowed to get justice for the man, as he shared a video of his pitiful state on a hospital bed.

Reacting to the TikToker’s pledge, Portable noted that he shouldn’t be involved in his matter and advised the black model to face his own problems.

Following that, Zazu told VDM to do a background check on him in order to find out who he was dealing with.

Watch Portable’s video below:

Portable stirs reactions online

Portable blasts former signee

Meanwhile, Portable replied to his former signee, Abuga, who made a video criticizing him for the way he treats his artists.

Abuga had claimed that Portable does giveaways while the people living with him starve.

Reacting to the claim, Portable blasted Abuga and compared himself to Davido and Wizkid, noting that they only sign OGs Read.

