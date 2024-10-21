Oluwo of Iwo: Ooni of Ife Narrates Incident That Respired When He Visited Colleague
- Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, shared details of what happened when he tried to visit the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, in his palace
- Ooni of Ife claimed that he was chased out like a kid when he visited the Oluwo of Iwo in a viral video
- Following that, he revealed the deduction he had made since the incident, which caught the interest of many online
Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, revealed a dramatic meeting during a recent visit to the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.
In a video that has gone viral and enthralled audiences across social media, Ogunwusi detailed how he was practically chased out of Oluwo's castle, leaving many stunned and disbelieving.
While the Ooni of Ife kept a courteous demeanour throughout the video, avoiding addressing any quarrel and maintaining an air of respect for his fellow king, the details of his visit show a deeper split.
Speaking, the Ooni of Ife said:
"When I visited Oluwo, he chased me out like a child. Since that incident, I have always maintained myself going close to him. Now that you people (attendees) are imploring that I visit him again, what if he does what he likes to me?
"But I have to contain his excesses as an elder, although I am a young person sitting on the throne of the elders. Oluwo, I greet you."
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
