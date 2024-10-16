A video showing some Nollywood actors among the first passengers to board Lagos' Red Line train is trending online

The video showed the likes of Jide Kosoko, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Ayo Adesanyo, among some of the people who boarded the train from Lagos to the Agbado area of Ogun state

The video of the Nollywood stars showing support for the Lagos state government has been met with mixed reactions

Nollywood actors Jide Kosoko, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Ayo Adesanya, and Ricardo Agbor were among the first passengers to board the first Lagos Red Line train from the Oyingbo area of Lagos State to the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, members of the Executive Council, commissioners Oluwaseun Osiyemi (Transportation) and Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), and lawmakers, including Chairman of the Transportation Committee of the House of Assembly Temitope Adewale, were also on board the first train.

Recall that Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made headlines after he flagged off the red line rail for commercial operations.

According to the reports, the Red Line runs from Oyingbo to Agbado and has stations in Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege and Iju.

Watch video of Nollywood stars on board Lagos train below:

What people are saying about video

Read some of the comments below:

evansubah1:

"See the people when be gate keepers to bad government."

jvl_jvl:

"Shame to Nigeria for making this a big deal…Train isn’t an achievement after 60 something years if 9ja na human don Dey enter old age and Wetin E don achievement…those local champions Dey feel themself say they inside the train lol… na wa ooo."

chrisagoha:

"Can Dey maintain it… no be tomoro now dem go Dey collect phone for inside train."

pag_moto:

"I even thought it was London."

otunba_oladayo

"Majority of those bad mouthing this great achievement are from a particular tribe. Why? Same ppl celebrating JB logo n street light. First bustop since 1999….shame on u guys."

D'banj entertains commuters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that D'banj trended over videos of him boarding public transport in Lagos.

LAMATA revealed that D’Banj offered to pay the transport fee of the commuters who rode with him by crediting their Cowry Card.

He began his journey at the Leventis bus stop and boarded an electric bus to the Marina train station.

