Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has now issued a public statement about his client’s issues with Burna Boy

After Speedy’s release from detention, his legal counsel explained what transpired between the two music stars

The press statement soon drew the attention of Nigerians after it was posted online, raising mixed reactions

Nigerian rapper Darlington Achakpo aka Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has issued a statement on social media after his client’s release from detention.

Recall that Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, was discovered to be in detention after a fan cried out on social media about him being missing. The rapper was detained following a petition written by singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Days after Akpi’s release was secured, his lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, took to social media to share a statement where he explained the steps his client had taken since the issue with Burna.

According to Speedy’s lawyer, the rapper is known as a joy giver by many, and the controversial videos he made were just for laughs without any intention of defaming anyone.

The statement also explained Akpi’s love for his mother and how he never meant to disrespect Burna Boy’s mother because his words were misrepresented and a slip of the tongue.

On a final note, Speed Darlington’s lawyer disclosed that his client had privately contacted his colleague and his team in a spirit of brotherhood to offer further explanation.

In his words:

“Our client has privately reached out to his colleague and his team in the spirit of brotherhood and extension of an olive branch and to offer further clarification in person to him.”

Read the full statement below:

Nigerians react as Akpi’s lawyer issues statement

Speed Darlington reposted his lawyer’s official statement on his Instagram page and it drew the attention of more netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

skyman_gram:

“The only musician in Nigeria with 18 rooms pride mansion, others are paying rent.”

Dozydollar:

“E be like say Akpi no read this statement well before publishing.”

ejikekelechi80:

“Apki de only joy giver in social media 🤣.”

Blazeracks:

“That’s a good measure, Akpi the “Presido” I know majority didn’t read the theme of the message. Akpi is actually rendering an apology to his colleague and his Team.”

kaayc21:

“Oh I read am Finnish o! Akpi apologies to Burna and his mom 😁🤦🏼‍♂️.”

Maxi_ibekwe:

“Indirectly saying I’m sorry with many grammar.”

Callme_dollartree:

“Biggest boyoyo serving them hot hot ! 🔥”

Zaddy497:

“Only you the apologise...still same you was still bashing the person on IG live....wah exactly r u trying to prove??”

georgepromise_automobile:

“We Dey for you Akpi come rain come shine.”

_ceeboss:

“Akpi "Paragraph 5" said u don go beg ODG codely ? 😢 The presido, i know can never do that 😔.”

sylviaoluoma:

“Letter dey talk another thing, music wey Akpi put for background dey talk another thing!! Akpi is a real joy giver 😂❤️.”

Club DJ welcomes Akpi with Burna's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington drew attention with a trending video of him dancing to Burna Boy’s song.

Shortly after Akpi’s release, a video of people welcoming him made the rounds on social media. In the clip, the controversial rapper was seen at a nightclub as one of the guests sprayed him money.

The club's DJ also changed the music from Davido’s track to a Burna Boy song. Speedy was seen dancing happily to the music.

