Nollywood producer and actor Kunle Afolayan's son Diekola recently caused a stir after one of his videos trended on social media.

In the viral video, Diekola, a fashion model, is spotted with a handbag as he posed for the camera.

The highlight was a clip showing the moment he seemingly gave a view of his backside.

Diekola's action in the video has since stirred up controversy, with several netizens making different claims about his lifestyle.

Some netizens also suggested that it was the reason his dad didn't involve him in his movie project, unlike his sister.

Watch the video of Diekola Afolayan circulating on social media below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kunle Afolayan was criticised over his dance video with his daughter.

Reactions to Kunle Afolayan's son's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Samuel__szn:

"Please God, I want a MALE SON and a FEMALE DAUGHTER."

@nuggetman1_:

"God abeg if my male child go later become woman let me know when e still dey inside belle."

DukeDarls:

"God abeg no barb my son this style abeg."

sodyOka4:

"One of those palpable fears that grips you once in a while as a parent, knowing fully well you cannot wish or pray it away."

therealdotun:

"E dun dey clear small small. He go soon come out fully."

Kc Ofoegbu:

"With that level of Japa that has occurred in the last decade from Nigeria, I'm sorry to say but a lot of people's kids are going to turnout this way. May God help us parents."

Tonyjay:

"But why their fada go all00w this to this st@ge."

_namedNameless:

"Dear God, may we not have female sons."

Kellybonito_:

"If you wan ask God for child, Abeg try to talk if na female daughter Abi na male son you need before God give you wetin you no know."

