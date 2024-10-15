Bobrisky: Plot Thickens as Court Fines VDM N500M for Defaming Rapper Falz & His Father, Femi Falana
- The Lagos State High Court has ordered VDM to pay N500 million in damages to human rights advocate Femi Falana and his son, Falz
- Recall that the controversial activist initially alleged that Bobrisky paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case
- After he alleged that Falz and his father also received north of N3 million to clear Bobriksy's name, the court has now asked him to pay a whopping sum of money
Martin Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has been ordered by the Lagos State High Court has ordered VDM to pay N500 million in damages to human rights advocate Femi Falana and his son, Falz.
Recall that Legit.ng reported previously that Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the sum of N15 million to clear his name money laundering case, which was levied against him, amongst others.
Also, recall that the court had earlier asked the activist to take down all defamatory posts about the human rights activist and his son, Falz.
However, in a recent development, he has been fined N500 million for damaging the reputations of the music artists and his father.
See post below:
Reactions trail court order on VDM
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@slim_niikkie:
"All of una wey una push am make una help am contribute."
@_therealjuliet:
"They could have just asked for his life cos where he wan see 500m?"
@booda_akanniii:
"Na to appeal remain."
@tolanteeno:
"No wonder he started fundraising for NGO. Make una increase the donations ooo."
@___mide_pearl:
"Him fans go help ham pay."
@living_largee:
"At least he fans don’t raise 60 million for NGO. Remaining 494 million."
Falz’s sister to drag VDM to court
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Folakemi Falana, singer Falz's sister, stated that VDM would meet her family in court over the bribery allegation against her father.
She added that the activist dared to accuse her brother of having an affair with Bobrisky. Folakemi also stated the part that her father and Falz played in the controversial case Bobrisky has been battling with.
Source: Legit.ng
