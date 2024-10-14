Nigerian singer Davido surprised his fans and netizens recently after a video showed him having fun at a party

The Afrobeats sensation was out with family and friends when Burna Boy's hit song City Boys was played

The twin was seen dancing on the dancefloor at the instant Burna's song came up, and his reaction to it trended

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, caught people's attention after he was seen at a party.

A video went viral showing the former DMW executive in the midst of family and friends as they grooved on the dancefloor.

Davido displayed moves on Burna Boy's City Boy. Credit: @davido, @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

The song playing in the background immediately switched to his colleague Burna Boy's hot song City Boy, and many were stunned by how Davido passed the vibe check.

The twin dad forgot their differences and shook his body to the song's addictive beats while doing its signature stumps.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that there were viral claims that Burna Boy (Damini 0gulu) ignored his colleague Davido days back.

The rumours spread like wildfire after the musicians were reportedly spotted in the capital city Abujaa few days ago.

Reacting to the reports, music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, who is always against the former DMW boss, expressed excitement over the post on Burna Boy and Davido’s alleged moment.

He noted that Davido cannot sing a diss track like "Fem" for Burna and expect them to be in good terms.

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@KinqKudos:

"Omo, Davido just dey disgrace him fans up and down. The gbedu enter baba Imade body wella."

@heisoozy:

"So if he hear burna song make he stop to dance ?"

@Rexxie7G:

"Everybody is a fan at the end of the day."

@truthsaves01:

"That song is bigger than every song Davido has ever worked on. So why e nr go dance on am. Odogwu nr go still give am verse. We move."

@holathungie_x:

"In as much i admire your loyalty but then, you starting to sound like 🦜 na everything wey happen you must post for the public? Cho cho cho,"

@SimeonEddy:

"Just know say Davido is a genuine person.. No time for hate... He has always been vibing to any song be it from burna or wizzy."

Isreal DMW Speaks on Burna Boy and Davido's Abuja matter

Davido's aide, Isreal DMW weighed in on the report that Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy snubbed his boss.

The entertainment hype man reacted to the online claims and asked where and how the incident occurred.

Speaking on the report, Isreal stated that no such thing happened during the Unavailable singer's time in Abuja and argued hat the two singes didn't see each other.

