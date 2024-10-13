Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman fired several shots at Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, recently

Legit.ng reported that the online critic raised over 21 million naira online after he announced his plan to start better education in the country

The internet cessation in a trending video claimed the presidency called him to borrow money from as he further clarified his remarks, triggering reactions online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has taken a hot swipe at Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The activist who recently raised over N21m for his new non-governmental organisation mocked the government for constantly borrowing money from international nations.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu’s government recently secured loans worth $6.45bn from the World Bank in just 16 months.

In his recent clip, VDM noted that he was expecting the government to borrow money from him following the amount of money he has received for his initiative.

He went on to attack Nigerian comedian MC Jollof for using his platform to promote football gamble and cursed him for corrupting the youths with his negative influence.

The online critic shared plans to force transparency among NGOs in the country by the time he kicks off his project.

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

lammie_artt:

"Who else thought he wanted to say something serious."

johnjoy295:

"I almost think say u and Mr Jollof don settle o😂😂😂 VDM I swear u be werey."

babaobaofficial:

"You be agba content creator. I just laugh enter pastor Jeremiah church unknowingly."

berry_mayrie:

"Please tell presidency that there should be free education for every Nigerian child."

iameniolamyde:

"You’re who and what you think you are . A necessity indeed! May posterity forever be kind with you."

VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons

The activist gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development. Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence. Many internet users responded with proposals in the comment sections across his social media platforms.

After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.

