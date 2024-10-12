Nigerian singer Davido buzzed the internet after one of his fans, identified as Rutie on Elom Musk's X claimed he was the new brand ambassador for UBA bank

The head photographer of the banking firm came across the viral post and clarified Davido's relationship with them

The recent revelation spurred a heated debate online as fans and netizens dished out their hot about the former DMW

UBA's chief photographer, Tobi James, has responded to rumours that Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, is the bank's new brand ambassador.

According to reports on Elon Musk's X, Davido was said to be the new brand ambassador for the renowned bank.

A popular X influencer Ruthiee, made a post with a picture of the Timeless crooner to announce that he was the new brand ambassador of UBA.

@it_Rutie wrote …

"Davido is the new brand ambassador of UBA. 🤯"

However, the bank's top photographer, Tobi James, responded by refuting the claims. He stated that the news is clearly incorrect and untrue.

@jamescandids wrote: "As the head photographer at UBA group, I can confirm that this is false news."

See how netizens reacted Davido's rumour

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Teeglow2:

"To bant Davido no hard."

@OG_TWI:

"You no need confirm anything na rubbish the babe de always talk."

@NuJhayhne:

"to bant davido no hard at all. his fans make it easy."

@aj_summa1:

"No mind this girl . If she no farm no food for here."

@therealdaddymo1:

"Ruth no dey tell the Truth normally sha and this caught was captured in low light with an autofocus in 4K with a premium DSLR Nikon D3500."

@MrBigBankss:

"We know bro. Ruth no get any work aside Twitter. You go knoe jobless babe way dy rely on Elon musk money."

@NuJhayhne:

"to bant davido no hard at all. his fans make it easy."

Davido and wife to host party for twins

The music star and his wife have put in preparations to celebrate their twins' first birthday.

Recall that Davido shared snippets from a mini get-together they had in celebration of his children's first birthday.

Following that, an update revealed that there was still more to come as he invited friends and family to the occasion.

