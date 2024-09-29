Davido: 45 Million Porsche Car and 4 Other Multi-million Naira Gifts Singer Has Bought for Chioma
- Nigerian International Davido is known for his regular act of spoiling his wife with expensive gift items
- Right from the moment the couple made their relationship public, they have continuously made headlines for their lavish display of affection
- Today, Legit.ng recounts the most notable Grammy-nominated artist and his heartthrob had fans dazzle at their romantic show
Nigerian singer David Adeleke is known for showering his wife Chioma Rowland with luxury affection.
Right from when their dating stage to now their official identity as couple, the Unaviable hitmaker has never stopped lavish gifts on his woman.
From stunning jewellery to luxury cars, Legit.ng made a list of some of the expensive gifts Chioma has gotten from her husband
45 million naira “Assurance” Porsche car
In 2018, Davido made headlines by gifting Chioma a 45 million naira black Porsche for her 23rd birthday, marking the official start of their public relationship.
The extravagant surprise left even Chioma stunned. The sleek luxury car featured a personalised license plate titled "Assurance," symbolising their love and commitment.
16 million naira Patek Philippe wristwatch
In 2020, Davido especially spoilt Chioma with an expensive package of Patek Philippe wristwatch for Valentine's gift.
The 30 Billion gang crooner took to Instagram to share a photo of the watch, which was reported to be valued at approximately 15 million naira.
In the caption of his post, he wrote:
"Happy early Valentine's Day, my love".
Davido gets Chioma Luxury designer bags
On Valentine's Day in 2019, the Afrobeats superstar planned a surprise supper for him and his wife and had a saxophonist serenade his woman while her gifts were delivered.
Davido got her an expensive designer bag, loads of candies, two bouquets, a cake, and wine to celebrate Lovers Day.
Also, in 2023, after Chioma delivered her bouncing twins, Davido reportedly spent over $100,000 (N100M) on designer bags for his wife, Chioma, as a welcome back home gift.
Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift
Davido Adeleke reportedly spent $900,000 on a mansion in Atlanta as a push gift for his wife, Chioma Adeleke.
Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo said this in an Instagram story after he and his wife welcomed twins in October 2023. She revealed that the mansion is worth $900,000 and is not only luxurious but also neatly decorated and attractive. While sharing the claim, Kemi advised the musician to respect his privacy.
She warned Davido not to publicise it, expressing concern that the musician had recorded the property and hoped he would not release it online to avoid potential security issues.
Davido lavishes wife with stack of dollars
Davido spoilt his wife with bundles of dollars in anticipation of her birthday on April 30. He shared a photo of Chioma carrying a black handbag, which included wads of dollar notes.
The musician, notorious for spoiling his wife with extravagant birthday presents, also shared a photo of Chioma holding a bunch of rose flowers.
Davido gifts wife luxury SUV on their wedding day
The Timeless crooner gave his newlywed wife, Chioma Adeleke, a brand new car during their traditional wedding ceremony.
Although the singer didn't buy the gift himself, a leading automobile company, GAC Motors, gave it to the couple for the wedding ceremony.
In the video, the superstar singer presented his queen with the brand-new white SUV at their wedding reception and went on to give her a bunch of roses following the luxurious presentation.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.